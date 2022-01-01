Go
Santeria image
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Santeria

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2251 Market Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

El Cuco$14.00
el jimador tequila, absinthe, maraschino liqueur, activated charcoal, lime
Mexican Gringo$13.00
tamarind-chili tequila, mango cordial, lime
Guacamole$9.00
Crispy Tacos$8.00
Comes with 2, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, cream and cotija and a side of refried beans.
Flautas$12.00
chicken, avocado, sour cream, greens
Tex Mex Bowl$13.00
Fully loaded burrito bowl with rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, fried tortilla slices and choice of protein
Santeria$13.00
tequila blanco, mezcal, falernum, jalepeno, lime
Margarita$12.00
made with cointreau, agave and lime
Chicken Fajitas$16.00
Served with rice, refried beans, flour tortillas and fixings.

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

2251 Market Street, San Francisco CA 94114

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Super Duper Burgers

No reviews yet

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

Nopalito 18th St.

No reviews yet

New Nopalito Window just down the street from Dolores Park!

Chadwick's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dolores Park Cafe

No reviews yet

The Perfect Park Food
Healthy California Eats
Craft Coffee and Teas
Organic Smoothies
Fresh Pressed Juices
Beer & Wine

Santeria

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston