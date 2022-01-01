Go
Shells Seafood

Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

7081 Gulf Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2008 reviews)

Popular Items

SIDE HOUSE SALAD$2.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
SHRIMP PASTA$14.99
Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
FRENCH FRIES$2.99
Crispy and delicious.
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
THE BIG EASY$18.99
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
BABY LOBSTER PASTA$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
SEAFOOD PASTA$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.99
Chicken tenders fried golden brown served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
CHICKEN PASTA$13.99
Blackened chicken and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

7081 Gulf Blvd

St Pete Beach FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

