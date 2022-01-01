Go
Shilling Canning Company

Shilling Canning Company is a modern Mid-Atlantic restaurant where Executive Chef Reid Shilling serves his take on seasonal cuisine highlighting ingredients from around the Chesapeake region.

360 Water Street SE

Popular Items

6 Oysters$21.00
pickled watermelon mignonette
Buttermilk Fried Amish Chicken$35.00
4-piece fried chicken, hot honey, hoe cake, maple syrup, & braised greens
Truffle Fries$18.00
garlic aioli
Handmade Perogi$32.00
Cabbage and farmers cheese, roasted beets, melted leeks, and fine herb yogurt
Easter Sunday Dinner$75.00
Roasted prime rib, au jus, horseradish cream, Yorkshire pudding, local vegetables, spring greens, and carrot cake
Handmade Seafood Boudin$36.00
blue crab, lobster, shrimp, and scallop boudin, carrot, celery potato & wood fired sourdough
Housemade Seafood Boudin$60.00
blue crab, shrimp, lobster, and scallop boudin, carrot, celery potato & wood fired sourdough
La Belle Farms Duck$65.00
duck fat sunchoke, forrest mushrooms, charred ramps, and duck jus
Lemon Meringue Tart$13.00
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
