Shukette is a lively Middle Eastern spot in Chelsea from the people behind Cookshop, Rosie’s, Vic’s and Shuka. Inspired by her travels, chef Ayesha Nurdjaja prepares an approachable menu of seasonal Levantine specialties designed for sharing. Out of the bustling open kitchen, Nurdjaja is cooking up bright flavorful dips, vegetable-forward mezze and salads, charcoal-grilled meats and house-baked breads.

230 9th Ave, New York, NY • $$

Avg 5 (22 reviews)

230 9th Ave, New York, NY

