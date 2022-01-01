Go
Toast

Smoke Daddy BBQ

Open since the summer of 1994, The Smoke Daddy was the first of its kind to offer barbeque and free live music seven days a week in Wicker Park. Over the years, The New York Times, National Geographic, Zagat survey, Chicago magazine, and the Chicago Social all rated "The Daddy" as "having Chicago's best barbeque". Our concept is simple: top quality barbeque, cold drinks and music in a lively atmosphere. We smoke all of our meats in house each day and take pride in offering the best ribs and pulled meats in town.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1804 W Division St • $$

Avg 4.6 (4481 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread$5.00
The Freak$14.00
Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.
Wrightwood Salad$15.00
Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, citrus vinaigrette, and cornbread croutons.
Half Rib Tips$17.00
CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Full Baby Back Ribs$32.00
CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
Half Baby Back Ribs$19.00
CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Smoked BBQ Wings$13.00
Marinated, smoked, grilled. 5 count
Chicken Tenders$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1804 W Division St

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carbon Live Fire - West Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Opart Thai House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Beatnik West Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston