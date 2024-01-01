727 Ocean Sunset Bar
Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
727 Ocean Point Road, East Boothbay ME 04544
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
McSeagull’s Restaurant - 14 Wharf Street
No Reviews
14 Wharf Street Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurant
Brisetto's Second Cup - Boothbay Harbor
5.0 • 37
41 Commercial St Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurant
Ports of Italy Boothbay Harbor
No Reviews
47 Commercial Street Boothbay Harbor, ME 04358
View restaurant