Go
Banner picView gallery

727 Ocean Sunset Bar

Open today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

727 Ocean Point Road

East Boothbay, ME 04544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

727 Ocean Point Road, East Boothbay ME 04544

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

McSeagull’s Restaurant - 14 Wharf Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 Wharf Street Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Ports Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
28 Union Street Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Brisetto's Second Cup - Boothbay Harbor
orange star5.0 • 37
41 Commercial St Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Kelly's Cafe -
orange starNo Reviews
4 Bridge Street Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538
View restaurantnext
Ports of Italy Boothbay Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
47 Commercial Street Boothbay Harbor, ME 04358
View restaurantnext
The Pub at Newagen Seaside Inn -
orange starNo Reviews
60 Newagen Colony Rd Southport, ME 04576
View restaurantnext
Map

More near East Boothbay

Bath

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.4 (20 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

727 Ocean Sunset Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston