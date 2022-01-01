Yarmouth restaurants you'll love
The Garrison
81 Bridge St, Yarmouth
|Popular items
|DUMPLINGS
|$10.00
6 CRISPY FRIED DUMPLINGS
SERVED WITH PONZU DIPPING SAUCE
|GRILLED SKEWERS
|$12.00
PICK 3!
|FILAYO FISH
|$10.00
breaded and fried / american cheese / tartar sauce / iceberg / potato bun.
HAMBURGERS
Thoroughfare
367 Main Street, Yarmouth
|Popular items
|IMPOSSIBLE SMASH BURGER
|$16.99
two vegan Impossible patties // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // minced onion // spesh sauce
*IMPOSSIBLE MEAT IS DESIGNED TO MIMIC REGULAR MEAT IN TASTE AND APPEARANCE*
|SMALL VANILLA SHAKE
|$5.00
We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry //
* Malt contains gluten
|CRISPY GOCHUJANG CHICKEN
|$12.99
fried chicken // sweet + spicy gochujang sauce // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // creamy miso dressing
:: Dandelion Market ::
81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering, Yarmouth
|Popular items
|Potato Rosti (Serves 4)
|$16.00
Gluten Free // Vegetarian
Potato, egg, gruyere, roasted garlic, creme fraiche, whole grain mustard, fennel, dill, herbs. Like a big crispy potato pancake!
|Winter Roasted Vegetables (Serves 4)
|$14.00
Gluten Free // Vegan
Seasonal roasted vegetables, olive oil, herbs, sea salt.
|Carne Asada Steak Taco KIT (8 Tacos)
|$48.00
Carne Asada braised flank steak, 8 soft tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, chipotle sour cream, shredded iceberg.
Owl & Elm
365 Main Street, Yarmouth
|Popular items
|BRUNCH BOX (FEEDS 6+)
|$105.00
9" Quiche of choice, Crispy Potatoes, Winter Greens, (6) Scallion Gruyere Biscuits, (6) Raspberry Scones , Honey Butter, (6) Chocolate Chip Cookie
|SUPERBOWL LOUNGER
|$145.00
FEEDS 6 FOOTBALL PLAYERS
PICK UP 2/12/21 4:00PM-9:00PM
White Bean Chicken Chili
w/ Spiced Corn Chips
(6) BBQ Pork Sliders
w/ Citrus Slaw & Pickles
(6) Black Bean Sliders
w/ Pico de Gallo & Cilantro Lime Crema
Chopped Cobb Salad
Baked Mac & Cheese
Dessert Bars :
Fudge Brownies,
Butterscotch Blondies
Funfetti Rice Krispie Treats
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co
236 main st, Yarmouth
|Popular items
|Ginger Soy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.50
Brussels Sprouts, deep fried, tossed with peanuts in a tamari, ginger, garlic, chili sauce
|BH Burger
|$16.00
Burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, BBQ sauce, onion crisps, lettuce & tomato
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice Noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, House Pad Thai Sauce