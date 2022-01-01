Yarmouth restaurants you'll love

Go
Yarmouth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Yarmouth

Yarmouth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Yarmouth restaurants

The Garrison image

 

The Garrison

81 Bridge St, Yarmouth

Avg 5 (1260 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUMPLINGS$10.00
6 CRISPY FRIED DUMPLINGS
SERVED WITH PONZU DIPPING SAUCE
GRILLED SKEWERS$12.00
PICK 3!
FILAYO FISH$10.00
breaded and fried / american cheese / tartar sauce / iceberg / potato bun.
More about The Garrison
Thoroughfare image

HAMBURGERS

Thoroughfare

367 Main Street, Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
IMPOSSIBLE SMASH BURGER$16.99
two vegan Impossible patties // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // minced onion // spesh sauce
*IMPOSSIBLE MEAT IS DESIGNED TO MIMIC REGULAR MEAT IN TASTE AND APPEARANCE*
SMALL VANILLA SHAKE$5.00
We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry //
* Malt contains gluten
CRISPY GOCHUJANG CHICKEN$12.99
fried chicken // sweet + spicy gochujang sauce // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // creamy miso dressing
More about Thoroughfare
Banner pic

 

:: Dandelion Market ::

81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Rosti (Serves 4)$16.00
Gluten Free // Vegetarian
Potato, egg, gruyere, roasted garlic, creme fraiche, whole grain mustard, fennel, dill, herbs. Like a big crispy potato pancake!
Winter Roasted Vegetables (Serves 4)$14.00
Gluten Free // Vegan
Seasonal roasted vegetables, olive oil, herbs, sea salt.
Carne Asada Steak Taco KIT (8 Tacos)$48.00
Carne Asada braised flank steak, 8 soft tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, chipotle sour cream, shredded iceberg.
More about :: Dandelion Market ::
Owl & Elm image

 

Owl & Elm

365 Main Street, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BRUNCH BOX (FEEDS 6+)$105.00
9" Quiche of choice, Crispy Potatoes, Winter Greens, (6) Scallion Gruyere Biscuits, (6) Raspberry Scones , Honey Butter, (6) Chocolate Chip Cookie
SUPERBOWL LOUNGER$145.00
FEEDS 6 FOOTBALL PLAYERS
PICK UP 2/12/21 4:00PM-9:00PM
White Bean Chicken Chili
w/ Spiced Corn Chips
(6) BBQ Pork Sliders
w/ Citrus Slaw & Pickles
(6) Black Bean Sliders
w/ Pico de Gallo & Cilantro Lime Crema
Chopped Cobb Salad
Baked Mac & Cheese
Dessert Bars :
Fudge Brownies,
Butterscotch Blondies
Funfetti Rice Krispie Treats
More about Owl & Elm
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co

236 main st, Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ginger Soy Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Brussels Sprouts, deep fried, tossed with peanuts in a tamari, ginger, garlic, chili sauce
BH Burger$16.00
Burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, BBQ sauce, onion crisps, lettuce & tomato
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice Noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, House Pad Thai Sauce
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co
Restaurant banner

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2

242 Main st, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom$23.00
Caesar$9.00
SM Cheese$12.00
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Yarmouth

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Yarmouth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston