Tacos in Yarmouth

Yarmouth restaurants
Yarmouth restaurants that serve tacos

Thoroughfare

HAMBURGERS

Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store

367 Main Street, Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
TRIO OF TACOS$14.99
your choice of 3 tacos
More about Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

236 main st, Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.00
Breaded and fried haddock over lettuce topped with tartar sauce
Southwest Chicken Tacos$10.00
Pulled chicken tossed in an asada sauce with lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, citrus herb crema and corn salsa
Tequila Lime Tacos$15.00
Sauteed shrimp over lettuce, tomatoes, topped with pickled red onions and chipotle aioli
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

