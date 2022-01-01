Tacos in Yarmouth
Yarmouth restaurants that serve tacos
More about Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store
HAMBURGERS
Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store
367 Main Street, Yarmouth
|TRIO OF TACOS
|$14.99
your choice of 3 tacos
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
236 main st, Yarmouth
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Breaded and fried haddock over lettuce topped with tartar sauce
|Southwest Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Pulled chicken tossed in an asada sauce with lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, citrus herb crema and corn salsa
|Tequila Lime Tacos
|$15.00
Sauteed shrimp over lettuce, tomatoes, topped with pickled red onions and chipotle aioli