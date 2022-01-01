Bangor restaurants you'll love
More about Harvest Moon Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Harvest Moon Deli
72 Columbia Street, Bangor
|Popular items
|I Wanna Be Pastramied
|$9.95
Fresh Sliced Pastrami, creamy dijon mustard, red onion, and swiss cheese grilled to perfection. We recommend on Rye.
|Nothing Cordons 2 Bleu
|$10.50
December Special--Our special version of a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Sliced chicken, ham, swiss cheese, creamy dijon mustard, topped with crispy french fried onions served panini style.
|Homemade Potato Salad
|$3.75
Classic New England, Spicy, or Loaded with Bacon & Bleu Cheese.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
643 Broadway, Bangor
|Popular items
|Haddock Sandwich
|$14.49
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
|Philly Steak Sandwich
|$13.99
We smother our shaved sirloin steak with fried onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, then pile it all on a Gov’s famous sub roll.
|Roast Turkey & Trimmings
|$15.99
A Governor’s Classic - Sliced Roast Turkey Breast served over stuffing and drizzled with gravy. Served with two side choices and cranberry sauce.
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
650 Broadway, Bangor
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Half Chicken Platter
|$15.00
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
49 Park St, Bangor
|Popular items
|Nacho Plate
|$7.00
A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!
|TO GO Jumbo Marg
|$8.75
Must accompany a food purchase (e.g. chips or salsa or chips & salsa)
|Taco (Soft)
|$4.00
More about Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
199 State St., Bangor
|Popular items
|Bangor's Best
|$4.99
Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Biscuit or English Muffin (Great on a fresh croissant! +1.99)
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.99
Breakfast Sandwich. All Wrapped Up in One of Our Four Choices of Wraps 7.99 Add salsa +.75
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$10.29
Homemade Foccacia Bread, Seasoned Pan Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, and Pesto Mayo
More about Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery
570 Main St, Bangor
|Popular items
|Chieftain Chicken Melt
|$13.49
Our homemade bread filled with our famous boneless chicken wings, Geaghan’s Pub Cheese spread and grilled onion
|Dinner Roll
|$0.50
A freshly in-house made dinner roll.
|Lg Pub Cheese & Crackers
|$7.99
The famous Geaghan family's recipe of that pure and edible pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow. An 8 oz serving of our medley of cheeses surrounded by a ring of assorted crackers.
More about Utopia - Maine
Utopia - Maine
96 Hammond Street, Bangor
|Popular items
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI (TURKISH)
|$25.00
|SWORDFISH STEAK (GREEK)
|$28.00
|Vegetable Shwarma
|$15.00
More about Brenda's Kitchen
Brenda's Kitchen
912 Hudson Road, Glenburn