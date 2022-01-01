Bangor restaurants you'll love

Bangor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bangor

Bangor's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Must-try Bangor restaurants

Harvest Moon Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

72 Columbia Street, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
I Wanna Be Pastramied$9.95
Fresh Sliced Pastrami, creamy dijon mustard, red onion, and swiss cheese grilled to perfection. We recommend on Rye.
Nothing Cordons 2 Bleu$10.50
December Special--Our special version of a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Sliced chicken, ham, swiss cheese, creamy dijon mustard, topped with crispy french fried onions served panini style.
Homemade Potato Salad$3.75
Classic New England, Spicy, or Loaded with Bacon & Bleu Cheese.
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

643 Broadway, Bangor

Avg 4.4 (4117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Haddock Sandwich$14.49
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
Philly Steak Sandwich$13.99
We smother our shaved sirloin steak with fried onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, then pile it all on a Gov’s famous sub roll.
Roast Turkey & Trimmings$15.99
A Governor’s Classic - Sliced Roast Turkey Breast served over stuffing and drizzled with gravy. Served with two side choices and cranberry sauce.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Harvest Moon Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nothing Cordons 2 Bleu$10.50
December Special--Our special version of a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Sliced chicken, ham, swiss cheese, creamy dijon mustard, topped with crispy french fried onions served panini style.
I Wanna Be Pastramied$9.95
Fresh Sliced Pastrami, creamy dijon mustard, red onion, and swiss cheese grilled to perfection. We recommend on Rye.
Take It Cheesey Sandwich$5.00
Melted Cheddar and Mozzarella.
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

650 Broadway, Bangor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Half Chicken Platter$15.00
Hot, smoked, Half Chicken, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Pepino's Mexican Restaurant

49 Park St, Bangor

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nacho Plate$7.00
A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!
TO GO Jumbo Marg$8.75
Must accompany a food purchase (e.g. chips or salsa or chips & salsa)
Taco (Soft)$4.00
More about Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
Harvest Moon Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Harvest Moon Deli

366 Griffin Road, Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nothing Cordons 2 Bleu$10.50
December Special--Our special version of a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Sliced chicken, ham, swiss cheese, creamy dijon mustard, topped with crispy french fried onions served panini style.
I Wanna Be Pastramied$9.95
Fresh Sliced Pastrami, creamy dijon mustard, red onion, and swiss cheese grilled to perfection. We recommend on Rye.
Steak Me Home Tonight$10.95
Premium Shaved Sirloin, American, Provolone, Portobello, Onion, Green Pepper & Homemade Cherry Pepper Mayo.
More about Harvest Moon Deli
Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering image

 

Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering

199 State St., Bangor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bangor's Best$4.99
Meat, Egg, and Cheese on Biscuit or English Muffin (Great on a fresh croissant! +1.99)
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Breakfast Sandwich. All Wrapped Up in One of Our Four Choices of Wraps 7.99 Add salsa +.75
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$10.29
Homemade Foccacia Bread, Seasoned Pan Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, and Pesto Mayo
More about Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery image

 

Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

570 Main St, Bangor

Avg 4 (166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chieftain Chicken Melt$13.49
Our homemade bread filled with our famous boneless chicken wings, Geaghan’s Pub Cheese spread and grilled onion
Dinner Roll$0.50
A freshly in-house made dinner roll.
Lg Pub Cheese & Crackers$7.99
The famous Geaghan family's recipe of that pure and edible pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow. An 8 oz serving of our medley of cheeses surrounded by a ring of assorted crackers.
More about Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Utopia - Maine

96 Hammond Street, Bangor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI (TURKISH)$25.00
SWORDFISH STEAK (GREEK)$28.00
Vegetable Shwarma$15.00
More about Utopia - Maine
Restaurant banner

 

Brenda's Kitchen

912 Hudson Road, Glenburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brenda's Kitchen

