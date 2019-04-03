Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Bangor
  • /
  • Highlands Grill - 299 Godfrey Boulevard
A map showing the location of Highlands Grill - 299 Godfrey BoulevardView gallery

Highlands Grill - 299 Godfrey Boulevard

Open today 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

299 Godfrey Boulevard

Bangor, ME 04401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 5:00 pm

Location

299 Godfrey Boulevard, Bangor ME 04401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvest Moon Deli - 366 Griffin Rd, Bangor, Maine
orange star4.3 • 19
366 Griffin Road Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Blue Sky Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
357 Odlin Road Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - Bangor
orange starNo Reviews
650 Broadway Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Pot Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
652 Broadway Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor
orange star4.4 • 4,117
643 Broadway Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 72 Columbia St, Bangor, Maine
orange star4.3 • 19
72 Columbia Street Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bangor

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Bangor
orange star4.4 • 4,117
643 Broadway Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 586
49 Park St Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery - The Pub
orange star4.0 • 166
570 Main St Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 72 Columbia St, Bangor, Maine
orange star4.3 • 19
72 Columbia Street Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 1018 Stillwater Ave, Bangor, Maine
orange star4.3 • 19
1018 Stillwater Ave Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext
Harvest Moon Deli - 366 Griffin Rd, Bangor, Maine
orange star4.3 • 19
366 Griffin Road Bangor, ME 04401
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bangor

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Highlands Grill - 299 Godfrey Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston