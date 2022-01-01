Go
Toast

Pepino's Mexican Restaurant

Proudly serving delicious American-Mexican food and drinks to the greater Bangor area for over 42 years!

FRENCH FRIES

49 Park St • $$

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili Con Carne - bowl$8.00
Red chili with meat and beans. Made with our basic red sauce, onions, peppers, ground pork, kidney and pinto beans. We also have a vegetarian version.
House Salad$7.00
A small salad of lettuce, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, onion, black olives, and cheese. Served with house dressing.
Utensils
TO GO Chips$1.50
Side Green Sauce
Guacamole Salad$12.00
A bed of lettuce topped with cheese and vegetables, served with a side of fresh guacamole and house dressing.
Taco (Hard)$2.99
TO GO SALSA$1.50
Side Red Sauce
TO GO Jumbo Marg$9.25
Must accompany a food purchase (e.g. chips or salsa or chips & salsa)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

49 Park St

Bangor ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Utopia - Maine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harvest Moon Deli

No reviews yet

You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI DOWNTOWN LOCATED AT 72 COLUMBIA STREET, BANGOR, MAINE

Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering

No reviews yet

In response to recent events, welcome to our online menu. We will be working hard to get better pictures in the future. Please let us know if you have any questions.

Harvest Moon Deli

No reviews yet

You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI BREWER LOCATED AT 258 STATE STREET, BREWER, MAINE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston