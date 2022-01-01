Go
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

Specializing in homemade American "Pub Grub" with an Irish Flare, and traditional style brews with a new age twist.
These are our items we are most comfortable offering for Take Out options, as they travel best. If you have questions or allergy concerns, it is best to place your order directly by calling us.

570 Main St • $$

Avg 4 (166 reviews)

Popular Items

Zippidy-Do-Dah’s$7.99
Geaghan’s fresh-cut pub fries deep-fried and seasoned with a combination of spices, served with sour cream for dipping. Fit for a Gandydancer!
2 lb. Boneless Wings$29.99
1/2 Pint Pub Cheese$6.25
The famous Geaghan family's recipe of that pure and edible pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow. A medley of cheeses makes this a unique and delicious add to any meal or gathering.
Napkins
Chieftain Chicken Melt$13.49
Our homemade bread filled with our famous boneless chicken wings, Geaghan’s Pub Cheese spread and grilled onion
Lg Pub Cheese & Crackers$7.99
The famous Geaghan family's recipe of that pure and edible pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow. An 8 oz serving of our medley of cheeses surrounded by a ring of assorted crackers.
½ lb. Boneless Wings$9.59
1 lb. Boneless Wings$16.99
Dinner Roll$0.50
A freshly in-house made dinner roll.
Pub Cheese Burger$13.49
Topped with our famous Pub Cheese Spread.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

570 Main St

Bangor ME

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

