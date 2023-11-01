Dysarts on Broadway 1110 Broadway Bangor, ME COMEEAT
No reviews yet
1110 Broadway
Bangor, ME 04401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg McRuth Sandwich$6.00
Our favorite Breakfast Sandwich. Grilled Homemade Bread, egg, and cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with Home fries or baked beans.
- Super McRuth Sandwich$11.00
- French Toast McRuth Sandwich$7.00
French Toast layered with egg, cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage: Served with Home fries or baked beans. (served with maple syrup) (Add Maine Maple Syrup 2.50)
- Super FT McRuth$12.00
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.25
Grilled Homemade Bread, egg, and cheese. Served with Home fries or baked beans.
- Western Sandwich$9.50
Egg, ham, onion and green pepper on toasted homemade bread. Served with Home fries or baked beans.
- Mini Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Breakfast Sides
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50
Muffins are make every morning. Always blueberry plus muffin of the day
- SD 1 Egg$1.50
- SD Bacon$4.50
- SD Baked Beans$3.00
- SD Cinnamon Bun$6.50
- SD Crispy Bacon$4.50
- SD English Muffin$2.50
- SD Gluten Free Bread$3.00
- SD Grilled Biscuit$2.50
The best way to enjoy a biscuit is grilled with breakfast.
- SD Ham$4.50
- SD Hash$5.75
- SD Homefries$3.75
- SD Maple Syrup$2.50
- SD Molasses Toast$2.50
- SD Rye Toast$2.25
- SD Sausage Gravy$9.50
- SD Sausage Links$4.50
- SD Sausage Patties$4.50
- SD Tater Tots$3.75
- SD Wheat Toast$2.50
- SD White Toast$2.50
Eggs
- 2 Eggs$6.50
Our Favorite vegetarian breakfast. Served with 2 eggs, home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- 2 Eggs & Bacon$10.50
Served with 2 eggs, bacon, home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- 2 Eggs & Ham$10.50
Served with 2 eggs, ham, home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- 2 Eggs & Sausage Links$10.50
Two Eggs with four sausage links, home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- 2 Eggs & Sausage Patties$10.50
Served with 2 eggs, 2 sausage patties, home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- Dave's Favorite$12.50
Served with 2 eggs, homemade corned beef hash, home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- Sausage Gravy & Biscuit$11.50
- Sausage Gravy & Eggs$13.50
- Steak Tips & Eggs$20.25
Served with 2 eggs, tender steak tips, home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
French Toast
Lighter Side
Three Egg Omelets
- 3 Egg Omelet$10.00
Cheddar cheese folded into 3 eggs. You pick the fillings. Served with home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- All Meat Omelet$14.75
Bacon, sausage, ham and provolone cheese folded into 3 eggs. Served with home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- Black Bear Omelet$14.75
Shaved steak, bacon, peppers, muchrooms, onions, garlic, and provolone cheese folded into 3 eggs. Served wth home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$11.25
Ham and your choice of cheese folded into 3 eggs. Served with home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread, muffin or a grilled biscuit.
- Kitchen Sink Omelet$16.25
Sausage, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers, tomato, mushroom and cheese folded into 3 eggs. Served with home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- Mexican Omelet$13.75
Our Favorite omelet! Ham, onions, green peppers, provolone cheese with salsa and sour cream. Served with home fries or Maine baked beans. Pick your favorite homemade bread toast or a grilled biscuit.
- Vegetarian Omelet$12.75
Fresh broccoli, onions, green peppers, tomato, mushroom and a 3 cheese blend folded into 3 eggs. Served with home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
- Western Omelet$12.75
Ham, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese folded into 3 eggs. Served with home fries, or baked beans. Dysart's toasted homemade bread or a grilled biscuit.
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes$8.50
A stack of 3 buttermilk pancakes. Best when you make them a blueberry or strawberry shortcake with real whipped cream. Choose your favorite meat, bacon, sausage or ham. (Or add real Maine Syrup)
- Pancake Platter$11.50
These platters are huge! Choose your favorite meat, bacon, sausage or ham. 2 eggs cooked your way and maple syrup. (Best with real Maine Syrup add 2.50)
- Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries from Downeast Maine. Served with maple syrup or (add real maine Maple syrup 2.50) Best when you add bacon, ham, sausage, or hash.
- Blueberry Pancake Platter$12.25
These platters are huge! Choose your favorite meat, bacon, sausage or ham. 2 eggs cooked your way and maple syrup. (Best with real Maine Syrup add 2.50)
Waffles
Appetizers
Chicken Fingers & Wings
- 6pc Chicken Fingers$10.00
Enjoy them tossed or dip them yourself. (BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Sweet Heat). Homemade blue cheese dressing.
- 10pc Chicken Fingers$15.00
Enjoy them tossed or dip them yourself. (BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Sweet Heat). Homemade blue cheese dressing.
- 20pc Chicken Fingers$25.00
Enjoy them tossed or dip them yourself. (BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Sweet Heat). Homemade blue cheese dressing.
- 6pc Bone In Wings$12.00
Enjoy them tossed or dip them yourself. (BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Sweet Heat). Homemade blue cheese dressing.
- 10pc Bone In Wings$17.00
Enjoy them tossed or dip them yourself. (BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Sweet Heat). Homemade blue cheese dressing.
- 20pc Bone In Wings$29.00
Enjoy them tossed or dip them yourself. (BBQ, Hot Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Sweet Heat). Homemade blue cheese dressing.
French Fries Appetizers
Favorite Appetizers
- 6 Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Crispy mozzarella Sticks dipped in marinara sauce.
- 10 Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Crispy mozzarella Sticks dipped in marinara sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.25
Fresh Mushrooms fried crispy. Best when you dip them in ranch dressing.
- Thick Sliced Onion Rings$9.00
Hand breaded fresh onion fried into crispy rings. Pick your favorite dip.
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickles hand dipped and fried crispy. We recommend dipping them in ranch dressing.
Nachos
- Irish Nachos$11.25
This is a fun twist on traditional nachos, made with thinly sliced potatoes, crispy bacon, and melted cheese. Perfect for sharing.
- Nacho Grande Beef$14.25
Fresh tortilla chips, beef, tomatoes, green peppers and olives melted under a three cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Nacho Grande Chicken$14.25
Fresh tortilla chips, chicken ,tomatoes, green peppers and olives melted under a three cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Personal Irish Nachos$6.25
This is a fun twist on traditional nachos, made with thinly sliced potatoes, crispy bacon, and melted cheese.
- Vegetarian Nachos$11.25
Fresh tortilla chips, tomatoes, green peppers and olives melted under a three cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$11.25
We top a tortilla with a 3 cheese's and fill it with green pepper, onions, with lettuce and tomatoes on the plate. Dip this insanely popular appetizer in salsa and sour cream.
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.25
We top a tortilla with a 3 cheese's and fill it with chicken, green pepper, onions, with lettuce and tomatoes on the plate. Dip this insanely popular appetizer in salsa and sour cream.
Lunch/Dinner
Burgers
- 5th Wheel Burger$14.50
7 ounces of burger topped with cheese, bacon Lettuce, tomato and a few onion rings. Served with French fries or coleslaw.
- Big Rig Burger$14.50
A favorite for years! 7 ounces of burger topped with cheese, bacon, onion and tomato. Served with French Fries or coleslaw.
- Cheeseburger$12.00
7 ounces of burger topped with cheese, Lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries or coleslaw.
- Chicken Burger$12.25
Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Includes fries or coleslaw. Available grilled if you prefer.
- Flaming Chicken Burger$14.25
Drenched in Frank's Red Hot sauce & homemade Bleu cheese dressing. Topped with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Includes fries or coleslaw. Available grilled if you prefer. Don't forget to order a Milk Shake.
- Hamburger$11.00
7 ounces of burger topped with lettuce and tomato . Served with french fries or coleslaw.
- Jawsburger$14.00
Haddock topped with cheese & tartar sauce
- Wicked Chicken Burger$14.25
Cheddar cheese, bacon, & ranch dressing. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Includes fries or coleslaw. Available grilled if you prefer. Don't forget to order a Milk Shake.
Chicken
- 9pc Chicken Finger Meal$17.25
Chicken fingers are served grilled or fried? Just ask. Or to heat them up ask for buffalo sauce. Served with a homemade roll and two side dishes.
- Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Dysart's famous buttery flaky crust. Chicken pot pie. Filled with tender white chicken meat, peas, & carrots. Served with 1 side and homemade bread.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$12.75
Hot Sandwiches
Lunch & Dinner Sides
Meals & Beans
- Beans & Franks$11.25
You might be a Mainer if...You grew up having beans every Saturday night. Baked the Maine way! Served with coleslaw and homemade bread.
- Beans & Ham$11.25
You might be a Mainer if...You grew up having beans every Saturday night. Baked the Maine way! Served with coleslaw and homemade bread.
- Hamburg Steak$17.25
Angus beef cooked your way. Served with gravy & and a couple of onions rings 10oz
- Just Beans$8.25
Served with coleslaw and homemade bread
- Roast Turkey$16.50
- Steak Tips$20.25Out of stock
Tender tips marinated in bourbon sauce and smothered with sauteed onions & mushrooms
Melts
Mini Meals
- Mini Broiled Haddock$14.25
- Mini Chicken Breast$12.75
- Mini Fish & Chips$12.50
- Mini Fried Haddock$14.25
- Mini Hamburg Steak$14.25
- Mini Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.00
- Mini Roast Turkey$13.50
- 6pc Chicken Finger Meal$14.25
Chicken fingers are served grilled or fried? Just ask. Or to heat them up ask for buffalo sauce. Served with a homemade roll and two side dishes.
Pasta
Salads
Sandwiches
Seafood
Soups & Stews
Subs
Pizza Menu
Pizza
- Small Cheese$10.00
- Large Cheese$15.00
- Small Veggie$15.00
- Large Veggie$20.00
- Small Hawaiian$13.00
- Large Hawaiian$18.00
- Small Combo$16.00
- Large Combo$21.00
- Small Breakfast Pizza$14.00
- Large Breakfast Pizza$20.00
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.00
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.00
- Cheese Bread Sticks$10.00
- Pepperoni Bread Sticks$11.00
- Family Special$24.00
Dessert Menu
Bakery
- 1/2 Dozen Biscuits$6.00
Our talented bakers bake biscuits every morning from scratch. Bring some home to grill for tomorrows breakfast.
- 1/2 Dozen Rolls$6.00
No one makes better rolls than our bakers. Some say the best part of a meal at Dysart's is the rolls.
- Bag of Cookies$4.99
Dysart's cookies are a perfect to bring home for later. Warning - they might not make it home.
- Brownie$1.99
- Dozen Rolls$8.00
No one makes better rolls than our bakers. Some say the best part of a meal at Dysart's is the rolls.
- Loaf Bread$6.50
- Loaf Quick Bread$6.50
What makes out Banana bread so amazing? Bananas. Every loaf is full of real bananas.
- PCC Whoopie Pie$2.99
- Whoopie Pie$2.59
Pie by the Slice
- Slice Apple Pie$5.99
Fresh apple Pie
- Slice Blueberry Pie$5.99
Wild Maine blueberries make this pie amazing. Bring home a slice or a whole pie.
- Slice Chocolate Cream Pie$5.99
With a traditional crust, creamy chocolate pudding center and real whipped cream, this pie is a chocolate lover's dream. Bring home a whole pie for the family.
- Slice Graham Cracker Pie$5.99
Buttery Graham Cracker Crust filled with a homemade vanilla pudding. Topped with real whipped cream.
- Slice Raspberry Pie$5.99
The key to this delicious treat is fresh frozen berries. Best when you add a scoop of ice cream. (Bring home a whole pie)
- Slice Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$5.99
How awesome is strawberry rhubarb pie? Tart and sweet center between two crusts. (Bring home a slice or a whole pie)
Kids
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
- Kids Chicken Breast$7.50
- Kids Chicken Fingers$7.50
- Kids Fish$7.50
- Kids French Toast$6.50
- Kids Fries$3.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.50
- Kids Hamburger$7.00
- Kids Homemade Mac & Cheese$7.50
- Kids Hot Dog$6.50Out of stock
- Kids Hot Turkey$7.50
- Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese$7.50
- Kids P B & J$6.50
- Kids Pancakes$6.50
- Kids Scrambled Eggs$6.50
- Kids Spaghetti$6.50
- Kids Turkey & Stuffing$7.50
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1110 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401