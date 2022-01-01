Nachos in Bangor
Bangor restaurants that serve nachos
Moe's Original BBQ
650 Broadway, Bangor
|*Special* Redneck Nachos
|$8.00
Hand crafted potato chips drizzled with homemade nacho cheese, red onion, jalapenos, red & white BBQ sauces, and your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken!
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
49 Park St, Bangor
|Nacho Plate
|$8.00
A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!
|Happy Hour Nacho Plate
|$5.00
|Nacho A LA CARTE
|$4.50
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery
570 Main St, Bangor
|BBQ Chicken Nachos
|$12.49
Fresh fried corn tortillas, topped w/ a mix of cheddar & pepper-jack cheeses, BBQ chicken, grilled onions, and our favorite BBQ sauce.
|Irish Nacho Sampler
|$8.49
Same as the Irish Nachos just a wee bit smaller!
Thick-cut potato slices topped with cheese sauce, sour cream and real bacon bits.
|Irish Nachos
|$10.49
Thick-cut potato slices topped with cheese sauce, sour cream and real bacon bits. You're not a true Irishman unless you've eaten every shred.