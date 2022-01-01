Nachos in Bangor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bangor restaurants
Toast

Bangor restaurants that serve nachos

Moe's Original BBQ

650 Broadway, Bangor

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Special* Redneck Nachos$8.00
Hand crafted potato chips drizzled with homemade nacho cheese, red onion, jalapenos, red & white BBQ sauces, and your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken!
More about Moe's Original BBQ
FRENCH FRIES

Pepino's Mexican Restaurant

49 Park St, Bangor

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Plate$8.00
A favorite for more than 40 years! Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Enjoy as is or add meat and/or veggies!
Happy Hour Nacho Plate$5.00
Nacho A LA CARTE$4.50
More about Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

570 Main St, Bangor

Avg 4 (166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Nachos$12.49
Fresh fried corn tortillas, topped w/ a mix of cheddar & pepper-jack cheeses, BBQ chicken, grilled onions, and our favorite BBQ sauce.
Irish Nacho Sampler$8.49
Same as the Irish Nachos just a wee bit smaller!
Thick-cut potato slices topped with cheese sauce, sour cream and real bacon bits.
Irish Nachos$10.49
Thick-cut potato slices topped with cheese sauce, sour cream and real bacon bits. You're not a true Irishman unless you've eaten every shred.
More about Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery

