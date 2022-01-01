Burritos in
Bangor restaurants that serve burritos
Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
49 Park St, Bangor
Avg 4.5
(586 reviews)
Burrito
$5.00
More about Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
199 State St., Bangor
No reviews yet
Breakfast Burrito
$7.99
Breakfast Sandwich. All Wrapped Up in One of Our Four Choices of Wraps 7.99 Add salsa +.75
More about Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
