Rice bowls in Yarmouth

Yarmouth restaurants
Yarmouth restaurants that serve rice bowls

Locally Sauced

30 Forest Falls Drive, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Rice Bowl$17.00
Brisket Rice Bowl$20.00
More about Locally Sauced
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st

242 Main st, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japanese Brown Rice Bowl$13.00
Ginger and garlic infused brown rice, fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fried brussels sprouts, fried tofu, with yakiniku sauce, topped with fresh pea shoots.
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st

