American
Bars & Lounges
Owl & Elm - Yarmouth
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Comfort food, done right.
Location
365 Main Street, Yarmouth, ME 04096
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Club at Riverside - 1158 Riverside St
No Reviews
1158 Riverside St Portland, ME 04103
View restaurant
The Front Room - Restaurant & Bar - Munjoy Hill
4.3 • 1,817
73 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurant