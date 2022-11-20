Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro Portland

14 Reviews

$$$

60 Thames Street

Portland, ME 04101

MERCHANDISE

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$15.00

A heavy duty tote bag to carry all your goodies. Pick it up when you come to dinner, or we can ship it to you! US only. Just include your address in the Special Instructions.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro is an ode to the coast and farmland of Maine. We are located along Portland's historic waterfront. Our Raw Bar offers oysters and many other shellfish and seafood. Our menu changes weekly to reflect seasonality and locally-sourced availability. Our bar focuses on natural wines, rotating New England beers, and classic cocktails.

Website

Location

60 Thames Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

