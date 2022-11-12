Restaurant header imageView gallery
Evo Kitchen + Bar 443 Fore Street

758 Reviews

$$$

443 Fore Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Chickpea Fries
Carrots
Beet

Spreads

Borani

$15.00

Pumpkin / Charred Onion / Calabrian Chili

Skordalia

$16.00

Muhammara

$16.00

Extra Pita

$2.50

Lentil Hommus

$15.00Out of stock

Our classic chickpea hommus topped with spicy harissa, tahini, and fresh herbs. Served with house baked pita.

Labneh

$15.00Out of stock

Cucumber / Pickled Onions / Za'atar

Baba Ghanoush

$16.00Out of stock

Eggplant / Tahini / Lemon

Chicken Liver Mousse

$19.00Out of stock

Peach / Cornichon / Challah

Extra Extra Pita

$2.50Out of stock

Whipped Feta

$16.00Out of stock

Calabrian Chili / Chive / Red Pepper

Vegetables

Chickpea Fries

$15.00

Harissa Toum / Sumac

Falafel

$19.00

Hommus / Cilantro / Amba / Pita

Carrots

$18.00

Crispy Wild Rice / Cumin / Yogurt

Mushroom Toast

$17.00Out of stock

Ricotta / Focaccia / Thyme

Sweet Potato "Tajine"

$16.00

Persimmon / Chili / Cilantro / Chicken Jus

Beet

$18.00

Goat Gouda / Honey Mustard

Squash

$17.00Out of stock

Coconut / Apple Cider / Pecan Dukkah

Green Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Celery Root Soup

$14.00

Fish

Succotash / Guajillo Chili

Tuna

$36.00

Avocado Toum / Turmeric / Ginger / Scallion

Monkfish

$35.00

Delicata Squash / Honey / Cranberry / Aioli

Swordfish

$37.00

Pistachio / Brussel Sprout / Dill / Olive

Mussels

$26.00

White Wine / Tomato / Garlic / Focaccia

Cavatelli

$35.00Out of stock

Cod

$36.00Out of stock

Green Bean / Almond / White Wine

Crab

$34.00Out of stock

Halibut

$36.00Out of stock

Meat

Caldwell Farm’s Ribeye / Red Pepper / Labneh / Onion

Steak

$38.00

Cauliflower / Shiitake Mushroom / Green Peppercorn

Pork

$35.00

Sunchoke / Currant

Lamb

$37.00

Celeriac / Allspice / Pearl Onion

Duck

$36.00

Chicken

$30.00Out of stock

White Bean / Bacon / Bokchoy

Sujuk

$28.00Out of stock

Sausage

$34.00Out of stock

Dessert

Date Cake

$13.00

Brie / Buttermilk / Sage

Baklava

$11.00

Pistachio / Walnut / Cashew / Honey

Turkish Coffee Semifredo

$14.00

Persimmon / Hazelnut / Greek Yogurt

Sorbet

$10.00

Apple Parfait

$13.00Out of stock

Bostok

$13.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Custard

$14.00Out of stock

Apple Tartin

$13.00Out of stock

Spice Blend

Skordo Spice Jar

$10.00

Skordo Kit

$7.00
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Maine food, bold flavors. Evo sources local fish, meats and vegetables from our neighborhood fish mongers and farmers and prepares the best seasonal ingredients with the flavors of the Mediterranean. Enjoy some of your favorite foods prepared in new and exciting ways!

443 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

