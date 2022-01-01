Old Port seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Old Port
More about Broken Arrow
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Broken Arrow
545 Congress Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Eight-Hour Red Sauce
|$8.00
Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, slow simmered for 8-hours in a rich Pork broth and served with grilled sourdough bread, fresh basil and Silvery Moon Stroudwater Tomme.
|Rabbit and Local Bean Cassoulet
Maine Soldier Bean Cassoulet with Rabbit, and house-made juniper and gin Sausage, served with sourdough
|Whipped Ricotta
|$8.00
Whipped local ricotta with local mushroom conserva and dehydrated black olives, served with toasted sourdough bread.
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
Highroller Lobster Co.
104 Exchange Street, Portland
|Popular items
|LOBSTER ROLL TG
|$27.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
|LOBBY POP TG
|$16.00
“Lobster Tail on a Stick” We warm it up in butter, you dip it in a sauce!
|POTATO SALAD TG
|$3.00
Maine Potatoes w/ Egg, Dill, Onion & House Seasoning
More about Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro
SEAFOOD
Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro
60 Thames Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Duck Terrine
|$14.00
apple mustard, toasted brioche, pickled shallots
|Pork Chop
|$50.00
Serves One. BEET SALAD: Triple cream, radishes, pistou. PORK CHOP: Spaetzle, creamed mushrooms, apple mustard. RICE PUDDING: Caramel apples, honey almonds. We package the meal family style; if you would like individual packages for multiple meals, please specify in 'special instructions' below.
|Halibut
|$30.00
ramps, potato & leek rosti, romesco