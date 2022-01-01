Old Port seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Old Port restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Old Port

Broken Arrow image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Broken Arrow

545 Congress Street, Portland

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eight-Hour Red Sauce$8.00
Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, slow simmered for 8-hours in a rich Pork broth and served with grilled sourdough bread, fresh basil and Silvery Moon Stroudwater Tomme.
Rabbit and Local Bean Cassoulet
Maine Soldier Bean Cassoulet with Rabbit, and house-made juniper and gin Sausage, served with sourdough
Whipped Ricotta$8.00
Whipped local ricotta with local mushroom conserva and dehydrated black olives, served with toasted sourdough bread.
More about Broken Arrow
Highroller Lobster Co. image

 

Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LOBSTER ROLL TG$27.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
LOBBY POP TG$16.00
“Lobster Tail on a Stick” We warm it up in butter, you dip it in a sauce!
POTATO SALAD TG$3.00
Maine Potatoes w/ Egg, Dill, Onion & House Seasoning
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro

60 Thames Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Terrine$14.00
apple mustard, toasted brioche, pickled shallots
Pork Chop$50.00
Serves One. BEET SALAD: Triple cream, radishes, pistou. PORK CHOP: Spaetzle, creamed mushrooms, apple mustard. RICE PUDDING: Caramel apples, honey almonds. We package the meal family style; if you would like individual packages for multiple meals, please specify in 'special instructions' below.
Halibut$30.00
ramps, potato & leek rosti, romesco
More about Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Old Port

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Short Ribs

Map

More near Old Port to explore

East Bayside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Bayside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston