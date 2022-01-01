East End restaurants you'll love

Go
East End restaurants
Toast

East End's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try East End restaurants

The Front Room image

 

The Front Room

73 Congress Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (1817 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Half Chicken$21.00
local lemon & herb roasted chicken // mashed potatoes // spinach // thyme jus
Goat and Beet Salad$12.00
local greens // roasted almonds // beet // panko breaded goat cheese // sherry vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy mayo // bacon // pickles // shreds // ciabatta
More about The Front Room
Anoche image

 

Anoche

43 Washington Ave., Portland

Avg 4.7 (21 reviews)
Takeout
More about Anoche
Forage Market Portland image

 

Forage Market Portland

123 Washington Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Cream Cheese
Cream cheese for 4-5 bagels
Cream Cheese Bagel$3.75
Forage sourdough bagels baked in our wood fired oven with a schmear of cream cheese.
The Basic w/ Meat$10.25
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"
More about Forage Market Portland
Map

More near East End to explore

Old Port

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

East Bayside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Bayside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston