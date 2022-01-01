East End restaurants you'll love
The Front Room
73 Congress Street, Portland
Popular items
Roasted Half Chicken
$21.00
local lemon & herb roasted chicken // mashed potatoes // spinach // thyme jus
Goat and Beet Salad
$12.00
local greens // roasted almonds // beet // panko breaded goat cheese // sherry vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
spicy mayo // bacon // pickles // shreds // ciabatta
Forage Market Portland
123 Washington Avenue, Portland
Popular items
8oz Cream Cheese
Cream cheese for 4-5 bagels
Cream Cheese Bagel
$3.75
Forage sourdough bagels baked in our wood fired oven with a schmear of cream cheese.
The Basic w/ Meat
$10.25
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"