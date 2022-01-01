East Bayside restaurants you'll love
East Bayside's top cuisines
Must-try East Bayside restaurants
More about Hugo's Restaurant
Hugo's Restaurant
88 Middle Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Napa Kim Chi
|$5.00
1 cup
|Chili Crisp
|$8.00
1 cup
|Charcuterie
|$30.00
selection of meats, pickles, mustard and crackers
More about Terlingua
SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Terlingua
40 washington avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|BRISKET
|$18.00
avocado salsa/vidalia onions/queso chihuahua/cilantro
|CHICKEN
|$15.00
corn tortillas, queso, chihuahua, avocado, pico de gallo
|CARNITAS
|$16.00
smoked & chopped/flour tortillas/cotija/onions/spicy taco sauce/cilantro
More about Eventide
Eventide
86 Middle Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Battered Casco Bay Pollock
|$16.00
House Tartar, Lemon
|Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
|Eventide Cheeseburger
|$14.00
American Cheese, Tallow Mayo, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce. Thin patty, will be cooked through, we do not cook to specific temperature. Also, does not come with fries!
More about Radici
PIZZA
Radici
52 Washington Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Maialino
|$19.00
*SPECIAL* Our Pork Sausage, Taleggio Cheese, Radicchio, Caper Honey.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
|Papà
|$18.00
Available only on Fridays. Trenton-Style Tomato Pie. Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, Our Pork Sausage. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
|Olive Oil Semifreddo
|$8.00
Our Semifreddo is similar to Ice Cream. Served To-Go with Lid. Toppings Served on the Side.
More about Kuno
Kuno
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Char koay teow
|$16.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sweet sausage, shrimps, chives, shallots.
|Pad Thai Shrimp
|$15.50
Rice noodles, shrimps, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.50
Fried Brussels sprout tossed with green tomato sambal chili. (Vegan)(Gluten free)
More about The Honey Paw
NOODLES
The Honey Paw
78 Middle Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Napa Cabbage Salad
|$12.00
Chinese mustard, apple, peanuts, radish, pickled red onion (vegan). ***Contains peanuts. Can be made without peanuts***
|Honey Soft Serve
|$8.00
Caramelized honey ice cream, chocolate shell, maldon sea salt, crunchy "honey comb". ***Contains trace amounts of sesame***
|Mee Goreng
|$18.00
mien noodle, smoked pork, crab, bok choy, egg, ginger crab sambal. ***Contains shellfish, dairy, egg and gluten (Can ONLY omit dairy and/or egg. CANNOT BE MADE SHELLFISH OR GLUTEN FREE)***
More about Amato's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
71 India Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
|$11.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
|All Meat Calzone
|$10.50
ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger
|Large Chicken Parmigiana
|$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce