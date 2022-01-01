East Bayside restaurants you'll love

East Bayside restaurants
Toast

East Bayside's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Latin American
Must-try East Bayside restaurants

Hugo's Restaurant image

 

Hugo's Restaurant

88 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Napa Kim Chi$5.00
1 cup
Chili Crisp$8.00
1 cup
Charcuterie$30.00
selection of meats, pickles, mustard and crackers
More about Hugo's Restaurant
Terlingua image

SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Terlingua

40 washington avenue, Portland

Avg 4.7 (768 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BRISKET$18.00
avocado salsa/vidalia onions/queso chihuahua/cilantro
CHICKEN$15.00
corn tortillas, queso, chihuahua, avocado, pico de gallo
CARNITAS$16.00
smoked & chopped/flour tortillas/cotija/onions/spicy taco sauce/cilantro
More about Terlingua
Eventide image

 

Eventide

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Battered Casco Bay Pollock$16.00
House Tartar, Lemon
Brown Butter Lobster Roll$21.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
Eventide Cheeseburger$14.00
American Cheese, Tallow Mayo, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce. Thin patty, will be cooked through, we do not cook to specific temperature. Also, does not come with fries!
More about Eventide
Radici image

PIZZA

Radici

52 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maialino$19.00
*SPECIAL* Our Pork Sausage, Taleggio Cheese, Radicchio, Caper Honey.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Papà$18.00
Available only on Fridays. Trenton-Style Tomato Pie. Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, Our Pork Sausage. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Olive Oil Semifreddo$8.00
Our Semifreddo is similar to Ice Cream. Served To-Go with Lid. Toppings Served on the Side.
More about Radici
Kuno image

 

Kuno

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Char koay teow$16.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sweet sausage, shrimps, chives, shallots.
Pad Thai Shrimp$15.50
Rice noodles, shrimps, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Fried Brussels sprout tossed with green tomato sambal chili. (Vegan)(Gluten free)
More about Kuno
The Honey Paw image

NOODLES

The Honey Paw

78 Middle Street, Portland

Avg 4.8 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Napa Cabbage Salad$12.00
Chinese mustard, apple, peanuts, radish, pickled red onion (vegan). ***Contains peanuts. Can be made without peanuts***
Honey Soft Serve$8.00
Caramelized honey ice cream, chocolate shell, maldon sea salt, crunchy "honey comb". ***Contains trace amounts of sesame***
Mee Goreng$18.00
mien noodle, smoked pork, crab, bok choy, egg, ginger crab sambal. ***Contains shellfish, dairy, egg and gluten (Can ONLY omit dairy and/or egg. CANNOT BE MADE SHELLFISH OR GLUTEN FREE)***
More about The Honey Paw
Amato's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$11.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
All Meat Calzone$10.50
ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger
Large Chicken Parmigiana$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
More about Amato's
Restaurant banner

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland

9 commercial street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SM Pepperoni$13.00
Buffalo Hot Wings$12.50
Greek$9.00
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland

Map

Map

