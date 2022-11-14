The Honey Paw
3,034 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Honey Paw is a bright, contemporary bistro offering Asian-inspired noodles & other delicious bites.
Location
78 Middle Street, Portland, ME 04101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Portland
More near Portland