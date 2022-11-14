Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Honey Paw

3,034 Reviews

$

78 Middle Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Khao Soi
Fried Wings
Pad Mee Korat

Beer

Allagash White - Single

Allagash White - Single

$5.00Out of stock

Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with coriander and Curaçao orange peel. A Maine classic. 5.2% ABV ***Must be bought with food - 21+ Age Verification Required Upon Pickup***

Allagash White - 4 Pack

Allagash White - 4 Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with coriander and Curaçao orange peel. A Maine classic. 5.2% ABV ***Must be bought with food - 21+ Age Verification Required Upon Pickup***

Zero Gravity Madonna - Single

Zero Gravity Madonna - Single

$7.00

Double IPA brewed with generous hops. 8% ABV ***Must be bought with food - 21+ Age Verification Required Upon Pickup***

Zero Gravity Madonna - 4 Pack

Zero Gravity Madonna - 4 Pack

$22.00

Double IPA brewed with generous hops. 8% ABV ***Must be bought with food - 21+ Age Verification Required Upon Pickup***

Wine

Underwood Rosé

Underwood Rosé

$5.00

Underwood Rosé from Oregon. 250ml can, 12% ABV

Underwood Pinot Gris

Underwood Pinot Gris

$5.00

Underwood Pinot Gris from Oregon. 250ml can, 12% ABV

Sake

Sayuri Nigori

$16.00

Creamy and naturally sweet. Shake well and enjoy chilled. 300 ml. ***Must be bought with food - 21+ Age Verification Required Upon Pickup***

Ozeki Dry

$9.00

Junmai sake, full-bodied with a light & fruity finish. Enjoy chilled, warmed or at room temperature. 180 ml. ***Must be bought with food - 21+ Age Verification Required Upon Pickup***

Funaguchi

$14.00

Honjozo Nama Genshu sake. Notes of smooth honey. 200 ml. ***Must be bought with food - 21+ Age Verification Required Upon Pickup***

Oni-Koroshi Juice Box

$9.00

Dry and crisp Junmai sake. Comes in a juice box with a straw, perfect for when you're on the go! 180 ml. ***Must be bought with food - 21+ Age Verification Required Upon Pickup***

Soft Drinks

Root Beer

Root Beer

$5.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$5.00Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cocktails

Strong Paw, 8oz Bottle

Strong Paw, 8oz Bottle

$17.00

Our house cocktail! Tequila, mezcal, honey, lime, and chili. Shake and serve over ice. Makes about 1 - 2 cocktails. ***Must be bought with food - 21+ Age Verification Required Upon Pickup***

Snacks

Napa Kimchi

Napa Kimchi

$6.00

***Contains shrimp paste***

Assorted Pickles

Assorted Pickles

$6.00

Medley of daily pickles.

Fried Bread

$6.00

Fried bread with pickled fresno peppers, cured lemon rind and rotating butter. ***Contains gluten and dairy.***

Apps

Fried Wings

Fried Wings

$15.00

lime, chili, coconut. ***contains fish sauce, dairy and gluten***

Rice

jasmine
Mapo Doufu

Mapo Doufu

$19.00

Heiwa tofu, fermented black bean, szechuan chili, mushroom, peanuts. ***Contains peanuts, can be made without peanuts. Very spicy! Cannot be made less spicy. Vegan***

Noodles

Mee Goreng

Mee Goreng

$21.00

mien noodle, smoked pork, crab, bok choy, egg, ginger crab sambal. ***Contains shellfish, dairy, egg and gluten (Can ONLY omit dairy and/or egg. CANNOT BE MADE SHELLFISH OR GLUTEN FREE)***

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$23.00

egg noodle, smoked lamb, coconut curry, mustard greens, jalapeño, lime, crispy noodles. ***Contains shellfish, lamb and lamb broth, egg and gluten.*** (Can be gluten and/or egg free upon request. Broth, noodles, crispy noodles and lime packed separately)

Kids Pasta

$8.00

wheat noodle

Pad Mee Korat

$20.00

Turmeric rice noodle, braised beef, carrot, peanut, cilantro. ***contains soy, beef, fin fish, peanuts, alliums*** (Gluten Free! Can be pescatarian or vegetarian with tofu. Can be peanut free.)

Matsutake Ramen

$22.00

Wheat noodle, wild mushrooms, Heiwa tofu, bok choy, hakurei, bonito, fried garlic, soft egg, nori *contains: gluten, fin fish, soy, egg, allium

Specials - Subject to sudden change - Limited quantity

Half Fried Chicken

Half Fried Chicken

$32.00

Six pieces of fried chicken, pickles, herbs, honey nuoc cham. ***Contains gluten, dairy, fin fish***

Merch

THP Small Tee

THP Small Tee

$30.00
THP Medium Tee

THP Medium Tee

$30.00
THP Large Tee

THP Large Tee

$30.00
THP XL Tee

THP XL Tee

$30.00
THP XXL Tee

THP XXL Tee

$30.00
THP Small Hoodie

THP Small Hoodie

$65.00
THP Medium Hoodie

THP Medium Hoodie

$65.00Out of stock
THP Large Hoodie

THP Large Hoodie

$65.00
THP XL Hoodie

THP XL Hoodie

$65.00Out of stock
THP XXL Hoodie

THP XXL Hoodie

$65.00
THP Grey Beanie

THP Grey Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
THP Black Beanie

THP Black Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
THP Mesh Hat

THP Mesh Hat

$20.00
THP Medium Socks

THP Medium Socks

$18.00

men's size 6 - 9

THP Large Socks

THP Large Socks

$18.00

men's size 9 - 12

The Eventide Cookbook

The Eventide Cookbook

$30.00

Featuring 120 seafood recipes that showcase the pristine ingredients of Maine, this cookbook turns your table into a bounty of the most delicious shellfish and more.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Honey Paw is a bright, contemporary bistro offering Asian-inspired noodles & other delicious bites.

Website

Location

78 Middle Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
The Honey Paw image
The Honey Paw image
The Honey Paw image

