Rosie's Restaurant and Pub
330 Fore Street
Portland, ME 04101
Appetizers
Rosie’s Specialty Mac & Cheese
Creamy Gruyere cheese sauce with a hint of nutmeg, elbow macaroni, crumb topping
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
With marinara sauce
Jumbo Soft Pretzels (2)
Choice of spicy or honey mustard
Egg Rolls (4)
Traditional asian style (with pork and chicken) served with Thai Chili sauce***
Chicken Satay (4)
Chicken marinated in Thai spices served with peanut sauce***
Beef Skewers (4)
Beef strips marinated in Asian spices, served with Asian slaw
Pork Belly Skewers (4)
Pork Belly marinated in Asian five spice, served with Asian slaw
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Fried Slice Pickles
Served with ranch
Jalapeno Poppers (5)
Poutine
Thick-cut sidewinder fries smothered in beef gravy and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Poutine with Bacon
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Sidewinder Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Brussel Sprouts (small)
Pan-fried with vidalia onions
Brussel Sprouts (large)
Pan-fried with vidalia onions
Pick 3
Jalapeno Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks, Wings, Eggrolls***, Fried Pickles, Onion Rings
Buffalo Chicken Cream Cheese Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Homemade Clam Chowder (cup)
Traditional New England style clam chowder made with bacon
Homemade Clam Chowder (bowl)
Traditional New England style clam chowder made with bacon
Homemade Soup of the Day (cup)
See specials for today’s selection
Homemade Soup of the Day (bowl)
See specials for today’s selection
Greens
Garden Salad (Small)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots
Garden Salad (Large)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots
Caesar Salad (Small)
Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons
Caesar Salad (Large)
Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, celery, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy fried buffalo chicken. Served with bleu cheese dressing
Asian Chicken Salad
Shredded chicken breast, cabbage, carrots, vidalia onions, scallion, sweet bell peppers, cilantro, mint leaves, crushed peanuts***
Southwestern Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, peppers, onion, black beans, corn, jalapeno, guacamole, corn tortillas, sour cream and salsa
Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad
Sesame ginger grilled salmon, spinach, tomato, onion, carrot, dried cranberries, walnuts** and feta cheese
Wings
Pub Sandwiches And Wraps
Lobster Roll
Fresh Maine lobster meat, special sauce on a roll with coleslaw, served with fries
Haddock Sandwich
Beer-battered haddock, served with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce and fries
Tuna Melt
Grilled tuna salad, bacon, and swiss cheese on rye, served with fries
Grilled Rachel
Grilled turkey with swiss cheese, cole slaw, thousand island on toasted rye, served with fries
Grilled Rueben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on toasted rye, served with fries
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted white bread or a wrap, served with fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a bun, served with fries
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on white, served with fries
Grilled Pork Belly Sandwich
Grilled pork belly marinated in chef’s special sauce with lettuce, tomato, and thai mayonnaise, served with fries
Steak Bomb
Sauteed steak, onion, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese blend, served on a roll with fries
BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ pulled pork topped with american cheese, served on a hoagie roll and fries
Grilled Cheese
American or cheddar cheese on white, served with fries
Scallop BLT Wrap
Deep fried scallops, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and sriracha mayonnaise, choice of wrap, served with fries
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, and tomatoes topped with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and a side of bleu cheese dressing and fries
Chicken Cheddar Bacon Wrap
Grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, choice of wrap, served with fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh romaine, parmesan, and caesar dressing, served with fries
Thai Chicken Wrap
Ground chicken with lemongrass, thai spices, lettuce, tomato, asian slaw, mayo, served with fries
Thai Veggie Wrap
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, onion, cucumbers, cilantro, crushed peanut**, with plum sauce, served with fries
Burgers
Classic Burger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with fries
Patty Melt
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and thousand island on grilled rye, served with fries
Rosie’s Nasty Habit
Grilled with a special seasoning, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and pickle slices, served with fries
Cheddar, Egg, Bacon Burger
Topped with a fried egg, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with fries
Black & Bleu Burger
Seasoned burger stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles, topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion, served with fries
BBQ Bacon Burger
Caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and bacon, served with fries
Burger Sliders(3)
Mini burgers topped with lettuce, tomato, american cheese, aioli sauce
Slider
Tsunami Sliders(3)
Pulled teriyaki pork, jalapeno, bacon, pineapple, pepper jack cheese
Vegetarian Black Bean Slider(3)
Homemade black bean and corn sliders with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
Greek Sliders (3)
Mini burgers with feta, spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, and tzatziki sauce
Dinners
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Fresh Maine lobster, Rosie’s Gruyere Mac & Cheese topped with crumbs
Ribeye Steak 10oz
Cooked to temp, served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and broccoli
Sirloin Steak 8oz
Cooked to temp, served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and broccoli
Fish & chips
Beer battered haddock fillets, served with tartar sauce and fries
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and vegetable medley
Southern Fried Chicken
Deep fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw
Clam Strip Sandwich with Fries
Mexican Specialities
Homemade Chili (Cup)
Served with tortilla chips and mozzarella cheese
Homemade Chili (Bowl)
Served with tortilla chips and mozzarella cheese
Quesadilla
Cheese blend, onions, peppers, and tomatoes
Quesadilla Chicken
Cheese blend, onions, peppers, and tomatoes
Quesadilla Steak
Cheese blend, onions, peppers, and tomatoes
Haddock Tacos (3)
Beer battered haddock with lettuce, pickled cabbage, and chipotle sauce. Topped with cilantro & jalapeno.
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Beer battered haddock with lettuce, pickled cabbage, and chipotle sauce. Topped with cilantro & jalapeno.
Steak Tacos(3)
Steak with lettuce, pickled cabbage, and chipotle sauce. Topped with cilantro & jalapeno.
Chicken Tacos(3)
Chicken with lettuce, pickled cabbage, and chipotle sauce. Topped with cilantro & jalapeno.
Veggie Nachos
Onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, corn, black olives, and cheese blend
Chili Cheese Nachos
Homemade chili, jalapenos, cheese blend
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Crispy Chicken, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cheese blend, bbq sauce
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Crispy chicken, tomatoes, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, cheese blend, buffalo sauce
Tsunami Nachos
Pulled teriyaki pork, jalapeno, bacon, pineapple, pepper jack cheese
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guac
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritzer
Apple Sauce Shot
B & B
B-52
Banana Split Shot
Bay Breeze
Birthday Cake Shot
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blow Job Shot
Blue Hawaiian
Cape Cod
Casco Bay Breeze
Ice Pik, Pineapple, Splash Cran
Cosmo
Crisp Apple Shot
Crown Apple Mule
Dark & Stormy
East End Sunrise
Fire and Ice
Fireball Shot
Fuzzy Navel
Gratefiul Dead Tall
Heat Wave
Hot Toddy
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jagermeister
Jolly Rancher Shot
Kamikaze Shot
Long Island - Tall
Longfellow Lemonade
Mai Tai
Manmosa
Margarita
Market St Margarita
Melon Sour
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Moscow Mule
MudSlide
Paloma
Peach Schnapps
Peaks Island Painkiller
Purple Hooter
Rosie's Bloody Mary
Rosie's Flavored Lemonade
Rosie's Margarita
Rosie's Rum Punch
Rosie's Sunday Mimosa
Rum Runner
Screaming Devin
Sea Breeze
Sex on Z Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Top Liit
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
White Gummy Bear
White Russian
Manhattan-Old Fashion
Bulleit Bourbon Manhattan
Bulleit Rye Manhattan
Crown Royal Manhattan
Jack Daniels Manhattan
Jack Daniels Single Manhattan
Jameson Old Fashion
Jameson Orange Old Fashion
Jim Beam Manhattan
Knob Creek Manhattan
Know Creek Rye Manhattan
Makers Mark Manhattan
Rebel Yell Manhattan
Seagrams 7 Manhattan
Seagrams VO Manhattan
Southern Comfort Manhattan
Well Bourbon Manhattan
Well Whiskey Manhattan
Woodford Manhattan
Martini
Well Martini
Espresso Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Bombay Sapphire Martini
Hendricks Martini
Tanqueray Martini
Well Gin Martini
Grey Goose Martini
Ice Pik Martini
Ketel One Martini
Pinnacle Martini
Stoli Martini
Stoli BlueBerry Martini
Stoli Raz Martini
Titos Martini
Well Vodka Martini
Draft
Allagash White
Atlantic Coal Porter
Bud Light
Dos Equis Amber
Downeast Cider
Guinness Draught
Lone Pine Portland Pale Ale
LongTrail NorthWest IPA
Maine Beer Lunch
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Rosies IPA Rotator
Rosies Rotator
Sam Adams Seasonal
Seadog BlueBerry
Sebego Runabout Red
Shipyard Export
Shipyard Seasonal
Bottled
Canned
Pitchers
Rosies Rotator Pitcher
Miller Highlife Pitcher
Bud Light Pitcher
Miller Lite Pitcher
Rosies IPA Rotator Pitcher
Kona Big Wave Pitcher
Shipyard Seasonal Pitcher
Seadog BlueBerry Pitcher
Allagash White Pitcher
Sam Adams Seasonal Pitcher
Lone Pine Portland Pale Pitcher
Guinness Draught Pitcher
Downeast Cider
Maine Beer Lunch
Atlantic Coal Porter
Fast Bar
Miller High Life
Rosies Rotator
Rosies IPA Rotator
Dr. McGillicudy Ment Shot
Fireball Shot
Green Tea Shot
Ice Pik & Rebel
Ice Pik Special
Jager Bomb
Jameson
Lemon Drop Shot
Miller High Life
Pickleback
Titos
$3 Shot Special (Copy)
Fruit Puree Upcharge
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Rosie's is a well-known local watering hole - featuring great food and drink prices. Offering an extensive menu, from hand crafted pizzas, half-pound burgers, to fish and chips, there is something for everyone here at Rosie's.
330 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101