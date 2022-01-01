Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosie's Restaurant and Pub

330 Fore Street

Portland, ME 04101

Appetizers

Rosie’s Specialty Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Creamy Gruyere cheese sauce with a hint of nutmeg, elbow macaroni, crumb topping

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$12.00

With marinara sauce

Jumbo Soft Pretzels (2)

$14.00

Choice of spicy or honey mustard

Egg Rolls (4)

$12.00

Traditional asian style (with pork and chicken) served with Thai Chili sauce***

Chicken Satay (4)

$14.00

Chicken marinated in Thai spices served with peanut sauce***

Beef Skewers (4)

$15.00

Beef strips marinated in Asian spices, served with Asian slaw

Pork Belly Skewers (4)

$15.00

Pork Belly marinated in Asian five spice, served with Asian slaw

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Served with marinara sauce

Fried Slice Pickles

$12.00

Served with ranch

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$14.00

Poutine

$16.00

Thick-cut sidewinder fries smothered in beef gravy and topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Poutine with Bacon

$19.00

Basket of Fries

$10.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$13.00

Basket of Sidewinder Fries

$12.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts (small)

$12.00

Pan-fried with vidalia onions

Brussel Sprouts (large)

$16.00

Pan-fried with vidalia onions

Pick 3

$21.00

Jalapeno Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks, Wings, Eggrolls***, Fried Pickles, Onion Rings

Buffalo Chicken Cream Cheese Dip

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips

Homemade Clam Chowder (cup)

$12.00

Traditional New England style clam chowder made with bacon

Homemade Clam Chowder (bowl)

$16.00

Traditional New England style clam chowder made with bacon

Homemade Soup of the Day (cup)

$10.00

See specials for today’s selection

Homemade Soup of the Day (bowl)

$12.00

See specials for today’s selection

Greens

Garden Salad (Small)

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots

Garden Salad (Large)

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots

Caesar Salad (Small)

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Caesar Salad (Large)

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, carrots, celery, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy fried buffalo chicken. Served with bleu cheese dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$18.00

Shredded chicken breast, cabbage, carrots, vidalia onions, scallion, sweet bell peppers, cilantro, mint leaves, crushed peanuts***

Southwestern Salad

$18.00

Fresh greens, tomato, peppers, onion, black beans, corn, jalapeno, guacamole, corn tortillas, sour cream and salsa

Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad

$23.00

Sesame ginger grilled salmon, spinach, tomato, onion, carrot, dried cranberries, walnuts** and feta cheese

Wings

Half-dozen Wings

$14.00

Pick one sauce, served with carrots and celery, served with ranch

Chicken Tenders (3)

$14.00

Pick one sauce, served with carrots and celery, served with ranch

Pub Sandwiches And Wraps

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Fresh Maine lobster meat, special sauce on a roll with coleslaw, served with fries

Haddock Sandwich

$20.00

Beer-battered haddock, served with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce and fries

Tuna Melt

$19.00

Grilled tuna salad, bacon, and swiss cheese on rye, served with fries

Grilled Rachel

$19.00

Grilled turkey with swiss cheese, cole slaw, thousand island on toasted rye, served with fries

Grilled Rueben

$20.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on toasted rye, served with fries

Turkey Club Sandwich

$19.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted white bread or a wrap, served with fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a bun, served with fries

BLT

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on white, served with fries

Grilled Pork Belly Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled pork belly marinated in chef’s special sauce with lettuce, tomato, and thai mayonnaise, served with fries

Steak Bomb

$18.00

Sauteed steak, onion, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese blend, served on a roll with fries

BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.00

BBQ pulled pork topped with american cheese, served on a hoagie roll and fries

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

American or cheddar cheese on white, served with fries

Scallop BLT Wrap

$19.00

Deep fried scallops, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and sriracha mayonnaise, choice of wrap, served with fries

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$19.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, and tomatoes topped with buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and a side of bleu cheese dressing and fries

Chicken Cheddar Bacon Wrap

$19.00

Grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, choice of wrap, served with fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$18.00

Grilled chicken, fresh romaine, parmesan, and caesar dressing, served with fries

Thai Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Ground chicken with lemongrass, thai spices, lettuce, tomato, asian slaw, mayo, served with fries

Thai Veggie Wrap

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, onion, cucumbers, cilantro, crushed peanut**, with plum sauce, served with fries

Burgers

Classic Burger

$17.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served with fries

Patty Melt

$18.00

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and thousand island on grilled rye, served with fries

Rosie’s Nasty Habit

$20.00

Grilled with a special seasoning, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and pickle slices, served with fries

Cheddar, Egg, Bacon Burger

$19.00

Topped with a fried egg, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, served with fries

Black & Bleu Burger

$19.00

Seasoned burger stuffed with bleu cheese crumbles, topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion, served with fries

BBQ Bacon Burger

$19.00

Caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and bacon, served with fries

Burger Sliders(3)

$20.00

Mini burgers topped with lettuce, tomato, american cheese, aioli sauce

Slider

Burger Sliders(3)

$20.00

Mini burgers topped with lettuce, tomato, american cheese, aioli sauce

Tsunami Sliders(3)

$20.00

Pulled teriyaki pork, jalapeno, bacon, pineapple, pepper jack cheese

Vegetarian Black Bean Slider(3)

$20.00

Homemade black bean and corn sliders with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole

Greek Sliders (3)

$20.00

Mini burgers with feta, spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, and tzatziki sauce

Dinners

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$30.00

Fresh Maine lobster, Rosie’s Gruyere Mac & Cheese topped with crumbs

Ribeye Steak 10oz

$28.00

Cooked to temp, served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and broccoli

Sirloin Steak 8oz

$24.00

Cooked to temp, served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and broccoli

Fish & chips

$25.00

Beer battered haddock fillets, served with tartar sauce and fries

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grilled salmon served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and vegetable medley

Southern Fried Chicken

$24.00

Deep fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, and coleslaw

Clam Strip Sandwich with Fries

$18.00

Mexican Specialities

Homemade Chili (Cup)

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips and mozzarella cheese

Homemade Chili (Bowl)

$14.00

Served with tortilla chips and mozzarella cheese

Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese blend, onions, peppers, and tomatoes

Quesadilla Chicken

$16.00

Cheese blend, onions, peppers, and tomatoes

Quesadilla Steak

$18.00

Cheese blend, onions, peppers, and tomatoes

Haddock Tacos (3)

$19.00

Beer battered haddock with lettuce, pickled cabbage, and chipotle sauce. Topped with cilantro & jalapeno.

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$19.00

Beer battered haddock with lettuce, pickled cabbage, and chipotle sauce. Topped with cilantro & jalapeno.

Steak Tacos(3)

$18.00

Steak with lettuce, pickled cabbage, and chipotle sauce. Topped with cilantro & jalapeno.

Chicken Tacos(3)

$17.00

Chicken with lettuce, pickled cabbage, and chipotle sauce. Topped with cilantro & jalapeno.

Veggie Nachos

$17.00

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, corn, black olives, and cheese blend

Chili Cheese Nachos

$18.00

Homemade chili, jalapenos, cheese blend

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Crispy Chicken, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cheese blend, bbq sauce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Crispy chicken, tomatoes, onions, bleu cheese crumbles, cheese blend, buffalo sauce

Tsunami Nachos

$18.00

Pulled teriyaki pork, jalapeno, bacon, pineapple, pepper jack cheese

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Chips & Guac

$12.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Dessert

Coconut Cake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side - Misc

Side Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Pinnacle Vodka

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli BlueBerry

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Stoli Raz

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Ice Pik

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Goslings Black Seal

$7.00

Mailbu

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$7.00

M. Gay

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Cazador Tequilla Shote

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Jose Ceurvo

$6.50

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tequila

$6.00

Vespertino - Tequila Crema

$6.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

BushMill

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12yr

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Whiskey

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$10.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jameson (Copy)

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Allens Coffee Brandy

$6.00

Aliens Coffee Brandy - DBL

$8.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Melon Liquer

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Schnapps

$6.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.50

Aperol Spritzer

$7.50

Apple Sauce Shot

$7.00

B & B

$7.00

B-52

$7.50

Banana Split Shot

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Birthday Cake Shot

$7.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blow Job Shot

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.50

Cape Cod

$6.00

Casco Bay Breeze

$5.00

Ice Pik, Pineapple, Splash Cran

Cosmo

$8.00

Crisp Apple Shot

$6.50

Crown Apple Mule

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

East End Sunrise

$6.00

Fire and Ice

$4.00

Fireball Shot

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.25

Gratefiul Dead Tall

$8.00

Heat Wave

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.25

Jolly Rancher Shot

$7.00

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Long Island - Tall

$8.00

Longfellow Lemonade

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manmosa

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Market St Margarita

$8.00

Melon Sour

$6.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

MudSlide

$8.00

Paloma

$11.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Peaks Island Painkiller

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$6.00

Rosie's Bloody Mary

$4.00

Rosie's Flavored Lemonade

$11.50

Rosie's Margarita

$11.50

Rosie's Rum Punch

$12.00

Rosie's Sunday Mimosa

$3.50

Rum Runner

$7.00

Screaming Devin

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex on Z Beach

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Top Liit

$15.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

White Russian

$9.00

Cosmo

Grey Goose Cosmo

$11.00

Ice Pick Cosmo

$8.00

Kettle One Cosmo

$10.00

Pinnacle Cosmo

$8.00

Stoli Cosmo

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry Cosmo

$9.00

Titos Cosmo

$10.00

Well Cosmo

$7.00

Manhattan-Old Fashion

Bulleit Bourbon Manhattan

$12.00

Bulleit Rye Manhattan

$12.00

Crown Royal Manhattan

$14.00

Jack Daniels Manhattan

$12.00

Jack Daniels Single Manhattan

$18.00

Jameson Old Fashion

$12.00

Jameson Orange Old Fashion

$12.00

Jim Beam Manhattan

$8.00

Knob Creek Manhattan

$15.00

Know Creek Rye Manhattan

$16.00

Makers Mark Manhattan

$15.00

Rebel Yell Manhattan

$13.00

Seagrams 7 Manhattan

$8.00

Seagrams VO Manhattan

$9.00

Southern Comfort Manhattan

$12.00

Well Bourbon Manhattan

$8.00

Well Whiskey Manhattan

$8.00

Woodford Manhattan

Margarita

Casamigos Margarita

$13.00

Well Margarita

$8.00

Hornitos Margarita

$11.00

Martini

Well Martini

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$13.00

Hendricks Martini

$15.00

Tanqueray Martini

$13.00

Well Gin Martini

$8.00

Grey Goose Martini

$14.00

Ice Pik Martini

$9.00

Ketel One Martini

$12.00

Pinnacle Martini

$9.00

Stoli Martini

$11.00

Stoli BlueBerry Martini

$11.00

Stoli Raz Martini

$11.00

Titos Martini

$11.00

Well Vodka Martini

$8.00

Draft

Allagash White

$6.00

Atlantic Coal Porter

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Downeast Cider

$7.50

Guinness Draught

$7.00

Lone Pine Portland Pale Ale

$7.00

LongTrail NorthWest IPA

$5.00

Maine Beer Lunch

$9.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Rosies IPA Rotator

$4.00

Rosies Rotator

$2.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Seadog BlueBerry

$5.00

Sebego Runabout Red

$6.00

Shipyard Export

$5.00

Shipyard Seasonal

$5.00

Bottled

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Miller LIte

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.25

Heineken 0.0 -Non Alcoholic

$5.00

Canned

PBR

$3.00

Geaghan Higgins Irish Red

$6.50

Geaghan Bangor Brown

$6.50

White Claw Hard Cider

$5.25

Geaghan Smiling Irish Bastard

$6.50

Citizen

$6.00

Pitchers

Rosies Rotator Pitcher

$12.00

Miller Highlife Pitcher

$12.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$12.00

Rosies IPA Rotator Pitcher

$12.00

Kona Big Wave Pitcher

$15.00

Shipyard Seasonal Pitcher

$15.00

Seadog BlueBerry Pitcher

$15.00

Allagash White Pitcher

$18.00

Sam Adams Seasonal Pitcher

$18.00

Lone Pine Portland Pale Pitcher

$21.00

Guinness Draught Pitcher

$21.00

Downeast Cider

$22.50

Maine Beer Lunch

$27.00

Atlantic Coal Porter

$18.00

Red

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$4.00

White

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Zonin Prosecco (Mini Bottle)

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Rebel (Energy

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Water

Hot Bev

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Fast Bar

Miller High Life

$3.00

Rosies Rotator

$2.00

Rosies IPA Rotator

$4.00

Dr. McGillicudy Ment Shot

$5.00

Fireball Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Ice Pik & Rebel

$7.00

Ice Pik Special

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Pickleback

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

$3 Shot Special (Copy)

$3.00

Fruit Puree Upcharge

$2.00

Shots

$3 Shot Special

$3.00

Apple Sauce Shot

$7.00

Banana Split Shot

$8.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$7.00

Blow Job Shot

$7.00

Crisp Apple Shot

$6.50

Dr. McGillicudy Ment Shot

$5.00

Fireball Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Jello-Shots

$5.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$7.00

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Merchandise

Rosies Sticker

$3.00

Rosies Sweatshirt

$30.00

Rosies T-Shirt -Small

$20.00

Rosies T-Shirt -Medium

$20.00

Rosies T-Shirt -Large

$20.00

Rosies T-Shirt -XLarge

$20.00

Rosies T-Shirt -XXL

$20.00

Sauces

Balsamic

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Ceaser

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Mango Habenera

$0.75

Parm Peppercorn

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Sesame Ginger

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Teryaki

$0.75

Thai Chili

$0.75

Thai Peanut

$0.75

Thousand Isalnd

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Rosie's is a well-known local watering hole - featuring great food and drink prices. Offering an extensive menu, from hand crafted pizzas, half-pound burgers, to fish and chips, there is something for everyone here at Rosie's.

330 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101

