Kennebunkport restaurants you'll love

Go
Kennebunkport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kennebunkport

Kennebunkport's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
French
Scroll right

Must-try Kennebunkport restaurants

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant

21 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport

Avg 4.4 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
-BOB'S WINGS$16.00
Sweet and sour hot sauce, goat cheese ranch
-BIG FISH SANDWICH$16.00
Beer-battered haddock, house tartar sauce, lettuce
-TUNA POKE BOWL$22.00
Sushi rice, edamame, wakame, avocado, pickled carrots, crispy wontons, cucumber, pickled ginger, nori, wasabi peas
More about The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant
The Lost Fire image

GRILL • STEAKS

The Lost Fire

62 Mills Road, Kennebunkport

Avg 4.9 (1747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas$12.00
The quintessential Argentine appetizer. Choose (2)
Fries - Provenzal$9.00
tossed with Garlic & Parsley
Whole Chicken$28.00
wood-fired citrus marinated free range whole chicken Rotisserie
More about The Lost Fire
Amato's image

 

Amato's

48 Portland Road, Kennebunk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap$9.95
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large Veggie Italian$6.50
vegetarian version of the original
More about Amato's
Tides Beach Club image

 

Tides Beach Club

254 Kings Highway, Kennebunkport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUCKET OF FRIES$7.00
Sambal aoili
GOOSE ROCKS HOT LOBSTER ROLL$28.00
Hot with lemon brown butter & tarragon
TBC BURGER$16.00
Local beef, smoked bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles
More about Tides Beach Club
Chez Rosa image

 

Chez Rosa

2 ocean avenue, KENNEBUNKPORT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
maine day boat scallops$33.00
cauliflower amandine, farro, citrus
veloute
parisienne gnocchi$26.00
mornay sauce, fall squash, parsnips, arugula
tartiflette$9.00
scalloped potatoes, bacon lardons, onion, gruyere
More about Chez Rosa
Stripers Waterside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Stripers Waterside Restaurant

133 Ocean Blvd, Kennebunkport

Avg 4.1 (1382 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Stripers Waterside Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kennebunkport

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Kennebunkport to explore

Wells

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston