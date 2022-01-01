Kennebunkport seafood restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel and Restaurant
21 Ocean Ave, Kennebunkport
|Popular items
|-BOB'S WINGS
|$16.00
Sweet and sour hot sauce, goat cheese ranch
|-BIG FISH SANDWICH
|$16.00
Beer-battered haddock, house tartar sauce, lettuce
|-TUNA POKE BOWL
|$22.00
Sushi rice, edamame, wakame, avocado, pickled carrots, crispy wontons, cucumber, pickled ginger, nori, wasabi peas
Tides Beach Club
254 Kings Highway, Kennebunkport
|Popular items
|BUCKET OF FRIES
|$7.00
Sambal aoili
|GOOSE ROCKS HOT LOBSTER ROLL
|$28.00
Hot with lemon brown butter & tarragon
|TBC BURGER
|$16.00
Local beef, smoked bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles
Chez Rosa
2 ocean avenue, KENNEBUNKPORT
|Popular items
|maine day boat scallops
|$33.00
cauliflower amandine, farro, citrus
veloute
|parisienne gnocchi
|$26.00
mornay sauce, fall squash, parsnips, arugula
|tartiflette
|$9.00
scalloped potatoes, bacon lardons, onion, gruyere