French
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Chez Rosa Kennebunkport
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
French bistro! Come and enjoy all of our french classics in a cozy atmosphere.
2 ocean avenue, entrance on Cross st., KENNEBUNKPORT, ME 04046
