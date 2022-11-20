Chez Rosa imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Chez Rosa Kennebunkport

review star

No reviews yet

2 ocean avenue

entrance on Cross st.

KENNEBUNKPORT, ME 04046

Popular Items

autumn salad
steak frites
demi-baguette

Appetizers

tomato, peach, basil, fromage blanc

onion soup

$13.00

french onion soup, gruyere cheese crostini

autumn salad

$13.00

apples, frisee, radicchio, mimolette, champagne-honey vinaigrette

bistro salad

$12.00

mixed greens, fine herbs, sherry vinaigrette

demi-baguette

$5.00

with side of thyme brown butter

Cheese and Charcuterie

all cheeses served with honey, house made compote, and crostini

fondue kit for 2

$18.00

Includes: Seasoned cheese mix + white wine + sides(baguette, grapes, ham, local apple) + easy to follow instructions for you to finish at home. Everything is scaled to ensure perfect results. DOES NOT INCLUDE FONDUE POT OR FORKS

brillat savarin

$6.00

triple cream, raw cow's milk, creamy and rich burgundy

comte

$6.00

semi firm, raw cow’s milk, nutty and silky alps

chicken liver pate

$16.00

seasonal compote, mustard, cornichons

petite assiette

$38.00

small charcuterie board Includes: choice of cheese, chicken liver pate, and pate de campagne

grande assiette

$43.00

big charcuterie board Includes: chicken liver pate, pate de campagne, and both cheeses

pate de campagne

$16.00

violet mustard, house pickles, grilled baguette

Entree

parisienne gnocchi

$27.00

mornay sauce, acorn squash, shishito peppers, pomegranate, lemon-herb crumbs

steak frites

$32.00

grilled strip loin, house frites, aioli, bordelaise

pollock wellington

$29.00

celeriac, parsnip, black truffle veloute

tofu au vin

$27.00

crispy tofu, red wine, black lentils, pearl onions, carrots, mushrooms (gluten free & vegan)

roasted chicken

$30.00Out of stock

red wine roasted half chicken, lentils, mushrooms, nicoise olives

beef bourgignon

$34.00

burgundy braised short rib, mushrooms, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes, bacon lardons

Sides

fries

$8.00

tarragon aioli

tartiflette

$10.00

scalloped yukon potatoes, caramelized onions, bacon lardons, gruyere cheese

Dessert

CREME BRULEE

$11.00

classic crème brulee with seasonal compote

chocolat fondant

$13.00

molten chocolate cake, red wine poached pears, creme fraiche (gluten free, contains almonds)

Wine and Beer

aussieres rouge to go

$20.00

syrah, marselan, merlot, cabernet sauvignon southwest france

chateau pey la tour To Go

$22.00

Bordeaux blend. Organic. Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon

Ruhlmann Pinot Noir

$26.00

Alsace. Pinot Noir.

Pennautier

$22.00

chardonnay pays d'oc

Willm, reserve

$24.00

pinot gris Alsace

Valle des rois

$18.00

Sauvignon Blanc Val de Loire-France

**on your mark to-go

$6.00

kit brewing, nonalcoholic american blonde

**get set to-go

$6.00

kit brewing, non-alcoholic ipa

**flume to-go

$9.00

battery steele, double spa

**endless ride to-go

$8.00Out of stock

battery steele, blueberry lemon zest kettle sour

Charles de Fere

$26.00

Blanc de Blanc Vin de France

Les Allies

$18.00

Brut Rose Sparkling Vin de France

Cocktails to go

**automne smash to-go

$15.00

gin, grapefruit, lime, sage, pink peppercorn

**la figure to-go

$16.00

cognac, fig, lemon

**pumpkin sangria to-go

$12.00

red wine, spiced rum, pumpkin spice, lemon, cranberry, sparkling white wine

**normandie to-go

$14.00

rye, bénédictine, apple cider, lemon

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

French bistro! Come and enjoy all of our french classics in a cozy atmosphere.

Website

Location

2 ocean avenue, entrance on Cross st., KENNEBUNKPORT, ME 04046

Directions

Gallery
Chez Rosa image
Chez Rosa image

Map
