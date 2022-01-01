Saco restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Golden Rooster Restaurant
236 Main St, Saco
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket
$10.00
6 Fresh Hand Battered Tenders with French Fries
Turkey Club
$10.00
Served With Fresh Cut French Fries
Steak Bomb In A Pita
$12.00
Philly Shaved Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Mayo Wrapped In a PitaServed With Fresh Cut French Fries
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
469 Main Street, Saco
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap
$9.95
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
Small All Natural Turkey Italian
$7.25
built with all-natural turkey
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Pacifico
120 Main street Suite 254, Saco
Popular items
Ensalada
$14.00
NY Strip Churrasco
$30.00
Pollo Dorado
$25.00
Deli & Co.
110 Main St. Suite 1204, Saco
Popular items
Blueberry Pomegranate Tea with Organic Tea
$3.99
Organic Tea with Blueberry Pomegranate Juice and Sweetened with Honey
The Vermonter
$11.99
All Natural Black Forest Ham, Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Apples, Romaine and a Touch of Maple Aioli on a Crispy Croissant
Southwest Chicken Wrap
$11.99
Spicy Roasted Chicken, House-Made Salsa, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Fresh Romaine Lettuce and Our Own Ranch