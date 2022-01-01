Saco restaurants you'll love

Must-try Saco restaurants

Golden Rooster Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

Golden Rooster Restaurant

236 Main St, Saco

Avg 4.3 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
6 Fresh Hand Battered Tenders with French Fries
Turkey Club$10.00
Served With Fresh Cut French Fries
Steak Bomb In A Pita$12.00
Philly Shaved Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & Mayo Wrapped In a PitaServed With Fresh Cut French Fries
More about Golden Rooster Restaurant
Amato's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

469 Main Street, Saco

Avg 4.5 (2338 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap$9.95
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
Small All Natural Turkey Italian$7.25
built with all-natural turkey
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
More about Amato's
Pacifico image

 

Pacifico

120 Main street Suite 254, Saco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ensalada$14.00
NY Strip Churrasco$30.00
Pollo Dorado$25.00
More about Pacifico
Deli & Co. image

 

Deli & Co.

110 Main St. Suite 1204, Saco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blueberry Pomegranate Tea with Organic Tea$3.99
Organic Tea with Blueberry Pomegranate Juice and Sweetened with Honey
The Vermonter$11.99
All Natural Black Forest Ham, Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Apples, Romaine and a Touch of Maple Aioli on a Crispy Croissant
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.99
Spicy Roasted Chicken, House-Made Salsa, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Fresh Romaine Lettuce and Our Own Ranch
More about Deli & Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saco

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

