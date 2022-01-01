Pacifico
Latin Flair & Cocktails
120 Main street Suite 254
Popular Items
Location
120 Main street Suite 254
Saco ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Golden Rooster Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Dizzy Birds Rotisserie
Delicious and thoughtful slow-cooked BBQ and Rotisserie fare. Honest to Goodness!!
The Deli & Company
Online Ordering, Dine-in and Pick up available! Call 286-3842
Magnus on Water
Magnus on Water is now serving a limited menu of Latin American food & Beverage with wine, beer and spirit selections! Open for Patio Dining and Take-Out only, 4-9:30pm Friday-Sunday