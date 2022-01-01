Go
The Deli & Company

Online Ordering, Dine-in and Pick up available! Call 286-3842

110 Main St. Suite 1204

Popular Items

Deep River Chips$2.19
JUMBO House-Made Cookies$2.49
House-Made JUMBO Cookies!
The Vermonter$12.49
All Natural Black Forest Ham, Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Apples, Romaine and a Touch of Maple Aioli on a Crispy Croissant
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.49
Roasted Chicken Breast Tossed with House-Made Pesto, Imported Parmesan, Marinated Roasted Red Peppers, and Sliced Tomatoes All Grilled Up Hot!
The Mainah$12.49
Pan-Seared Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Romaine and Our Famous Maple Aioli on Ciabatta
50/50 Half Lemonade and Half Blueberry-Pom Tea$3.99
Half of our famous Blueberry-Pomegranate Lemonade and Half of our Maple Lemonade
Blueberry Pomegranate Tea with Organic Tea$3.99
Organic Tea with Blueberry Pomegranate Juice and Sweetened with Honey
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.49
Pan-Seared Chicken Breast with Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Imported Parmesan Cheese and House-Made Caesar Dressing
Cowboy Wrap$12.49
Pan-Roasted Turkey Breast, Crisp Applewood Smoked Bacon, House-Made BBQ Ranch, Cabot Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes and Romaine
Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
All Natural Roasted Chicken Breast, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Walnuts And Celery Tossed With Our Seasoned Mayo. Topped With Apples And Served On A Buttery Croissant
Saco ME

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
