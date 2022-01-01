Kennebunk restaurants you'll love
Kennebunk's top cuisines
Must-try Kennebunk restaurants
More about Duffy's Tavern & Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duffy's Tavern & Grill
4 Main Street, Kennebunk
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
Five or Ten wings tossed in buffalo, bbq, honey teriyaki, garlic parmesan or sweet chili.
|Chicken Tenders App
Two or Three to an order. Tossed in buffalo, bbq, honey teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or sweet chili.
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, tomato, cucumber, carrots, buttermilk ranch.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
200 Sea Rd, Kennebunk
|Popular items
|Turkey
|$5.00
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
|Cold Veggie
|$5.00
american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, hot pepper spread, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper..
|TBLT
all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.
More about Batson River Brewing & Distilling
FRENCH FRIES
Batson River Brewing & Distilling
12 Western Ave, Kennebunk
|Popular items
|FRIES
|$8.00
Cajun Fries | Spicy Remoulade
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
More about SMOKE BBQ
SMOKE BBQ
58 York St, Kennebunk