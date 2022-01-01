Kennebunk restaurants you'll love

Kennebunk restaurants
Toast
  •
  Kennebunk

Kennebunk's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gastropubs
Must-try Kennebunk restaurants

Duffy's Tavern & Grill

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duffy's Tavern & Grill

4 Main Street, Kennebunk

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings
Five or Ten wings tossed in buffalo, bbq, honey teriyaki, garlic parmesan or sweet chili.
Chicken Tenders App
Two or Three to an order. Tossed in buffalo, bbq, honey teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or sweet chili.
Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, tomato, cucumber, carrots, buttermilk ranch.
More about Duffy's Tavern & Grill
Bennett's Sandwich Shop

SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

200 Sea Rd, Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey$5.00
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Cold Veggie$5.00
american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, hot pepper spread, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper..
TBLT
all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
Batson River Brewing & Distilling

FRENCH FRIES

Batson River Brewing & Distilling

12 Western Ave, Kennebunk

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRIES$8.00
Cajun Fries | Spicy Remoulade
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
More about Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Tavern at The Kennebunk Inn

 

Tavern at The Kennebunk Inn

45 Main Street, Kennebunk

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tavern at The Kennebunk Inn
SMOKE BBQ

 

SMOKE BBQ

58 York St, Kennebunk

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about SMOKE BBQ
