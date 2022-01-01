Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Kennebunk

Kennebunk restaurants
Toast

Kennebunk restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duffy's Tavern & Grill

4 Main Street, Kennebunk

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll
Maine lobster, lettuce, hot dog roll, house chips. Small or jumbo options.
More about Duffy's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

200 Sea Rd, Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$24.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Sub$44.99
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Grilled Cheese$26.99
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop

