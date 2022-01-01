Lobsters in Kennebunk
Kennebunk restaurants that serve lobsters
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duffy's Tavern & Grill
4 Main Street, Kennebunk
|Maine Lobster Roll
Maine lobster, lettuce, hot dog roll, house chips. Small or jumbo options.
SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
200 Sea Rd, Kennebunk
|Lobster Roll
|$24.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
|Lobster Sub
|$44.99
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$26.99
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.