Batson River Brewing & Distilling Kennebunk

383 Reviews

$$

12 Western Ave

Kennebunk, ME 04043

FOOD

FRIES

$8.00

Cajun Fries | Spicy Remoulade

BATSON BURGER

$18.00

American | Boursin | Onion | Bacon | Lettuce

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

slaw | spicy remoulade | jalapenos

WINGS

$15.00

roasted garlic and calabrian chili sauce | fried garlic | frico

DUCK FAT CORNBREAD

$8.00

hot honey | maple butter

POUTINE

$18.00

jalapeno | onion strings | fries | curds | ipa gravy

TIRAMISU

$11.00

clockfarm vodka cream | coffee liquer | langsford road dulce de leche | cocoa powder

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

12 Western Ave, Kennebunk, ME 04043

