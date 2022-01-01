Batson River Brewing & Distilling Kennebunk
383 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
12 Western Ave, Kennebunk, ME 04043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stripers Waterside Restaurant - 133 Ocean Blvd, Kennebunkport PO Box M
4.1 • 1,382
133 Ocean Blvd Kennebunkport, ME 04046
View restaurant
More near Kennebunk