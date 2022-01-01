Tavern at The Kennebunk Inn
No reviews yet
45 Main Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Nachos
House made tomato salsa, Mediterranean olives, cheddar jack cheese served with side of sour cream & salsa
Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla
Whole-wheat flour tortilla with tomato, eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, sautéed onions, and goat cheese
Beer Battered Green Beans
French haricot verts fried the healthy way with whole grain mustard sauce
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Three large chilled shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon
Tavern Tots
PEI Island Mussels
Steamed in white wine with fresh rosemary, lemon juice, roasted garlic and butter
N/A Hush Puppies
Corn meal fritters with cheddar and jalapeño side of honey cinnamon butter
1st Course
2nd Course
3rd Course
FIRE Mid-COURSE
FIRE ENTREE
Soups & Salads
Bleu Cheese Salad
Chilled iceberg lettuce, smoked applewood bacon and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons, and lemon, garlic, anchovy dressing
Kennebunk Inn Salad
House specialty - hand torn mixed greens with dried cranberries, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and cider vinaigrette
N/A Roasted Vegetable Salad
Seven Hour Roasted Vegetable Tart
Layers of zucchini, squash, eggplant, tomatoes and caramelized onions, with cider mixed greens, blue cheese and reduced balsamic drizzle
1st Course
2nd Course
3rd Course
FIRE Mid-COURSE
FIRE ENTREE
Sandwiches & Burgers
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cilantro lime sauce and seven grain bread
Half-Pound Prime Burger
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear on toasted brioche bun. Two toppings included: American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella or bleu cheese Sautéed onions, house pickled jalapeños, applewood smoked bacon, or sautéed mushrooms.
NOT AVAILABLE Maine Lobster Croissant $33
Maine Lobster Roll
Fresh picked Maine lobster including tail, knuckle and claw meat in toasted hot dog bun. Choose either mayonnaise dressed lobster or butter drawn on the side
1st Course
2nd Course
3rd Course
FIRE ENTREE
FIRE Mid-COURSE
Pizza
Sides & Extras
Brussels Sprouts
Haricot Verts
Mashed Potatoes
Tavern Fries
Onion Rings
Tortilla Chips
Chicken Croquette
Extra Jumbo Shrimp
Caesar Side Salad
Blue Cheese Side Salad
Kennebunk Inn Side Salad
Coleslaw
1st Course
2nd Course
3rd Course
FIRE Mid-COURSE
FIRE ENTREE
5.00
Entrées
Pan Seared Filet Mignon
Center cut filet finished with bordelaise sauce, haricot verts and mashed potatoes
Roasted Chicken Breast
en-ounce chicken breast with apple brandy pan jus, fried brussels sprouts and smoked sweet potato soufflé topped with homemade marshmallow
Personal Meatloaf
Bacon wrapped with mustard mashed potatoes, haricot verts and truffle ginger BBQ sauce
Seven Hour Roasted Vegetable Tart
Layers of zucchini, squash, eggplant, tomatoes and caramelized onions, with cider mixed greens, blue cheese and reduced balsamic drizzle
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Ricotta gnocchi with mantua cream sauce roasted lobster tail
Fish & Chips
A locals' favorite, eight ounces of fresh haddock fried to perfection, French fries, cole slaw and side of tartar sauce
Citrus Crab Ravioli
Four shrimp sautéed with mussels over Brian’s homemade crab ravioli and a Cointreau citrus Alfredo sauce with a hint of curry
Baked Haddock
Bolognese
Slow braised rich tomato sauce with ground veal, pork and beef over house made rigatoni with Parmesan cheese and Italian herbs
Salmon Pinwheel
Roasted citrus herb salmon sweet potato puree and seasonal vegetable
NOt AVAILABLE GF Chicken Ravioli
NOT AVAILABLE Coconut Curried Shrimp $26
1st Course
2nd Course
3rd Course
FIRE Mid-COURSE
FIRE ENTREE
Desserts
Kids Menu
1st Course
2nd Course
3rd Course
KID - Hot Dog
All natural beef hot dog steamed and grilled in toasted bun
KID -Mac ‘n Cheese
Cheesey Pasta" or "Macaroni Cheese"
KID - Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese baked quesadilla with spinach and mushrooms
KID - Chix Fingers
FIRE ENTREE
FIRE Mid-COURSE
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Raspberry
Absolut Raspberry Upcharge
Absolute Mandarin
Absolute Mandarin
Absolute Mandarin Upcharge
Absolute Upgrade
Cold River
Cold River Upgrade
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Upgrade
IcePick-Well
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Ketel One Citron Upgrade
Ketel One Upgrade
Titos
Titos Upgrade
DBL IcePick-Well
DBL Absolut
DBL Titos
DBL Absolut Raspberry
DBL Absolute Mandarin
DBL Cold River
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Double Cross
DBL Ketel One Citron
DBL Ketel One
Seagrams-Well
Beefeater
Plymouth
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Bimini
Gunpowder
DBL Seagrams-Well
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Plymouth
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Bimini
DBL Bombay
Well
Bacardi
Meyers
Captain Morgan
Dos Maderas
DBL Well
DBL Clement
DBL Bacardi
DBL Meyers
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Mount Gay
Bribon - Well
Patron Silver
El Jimador
DBL Zapata - Well
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Jose Curvo Gold
Evan Williams - Well
Makers Mark
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Wild Turkey
Jack Daniels
Knob Creek
Jameson
Southern Comfort
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Buffalo Trace
Seagrams Seven
Seagram VO
DBL Evan Williams - Well
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Jameson
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Cuttysark
DBL Seagrams Seven
DBL Seagram VO
Lauders-Well
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Macallan
Dalwhinnie
Lagavulin
Talisker
Bushmills
DBL Lauders-Well
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Chivas
DBL Dewars
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Glen Livit
DBL GlenFiddich
DBL Macallan
DBL Oban
DBL Craiggammore
DBL Dalwhinnie
DBL Glenkinchie
DBL Lagavulin
DBL Talisker
DBL Glenmorangie
DBL Bushmills
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Bouchard
Drambuie
Frangelico
Tia Maria
Grand Marnier
Sambuca
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Creme de Cassis
Baileys Irish Cream
Couvosier
Christian Brothers Brandy
Reme XO
VSOP
Muscat
Passito di Noto
Fonseca 10 Tawney Port
Taylor Fladgate Port
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Tia Maria
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Sambuca
DBL B&B
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Creme de Cassis
DBL Baileys Irish Cream
DBL Couvosier
DBL Christian Brothers Brandy
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Basil Squared
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
French Coffee
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Martini
Greyhound
Harvey Wallbanger
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Italian Coffee
Jamician Coffee
Keoke Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Parisienne Nights
Maine Lemonade
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Coffee
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Mousam Mule
Mudslide
Mudslide Coffee
Negroni
Oh Rye Not
Old Fashioned
Pomegranate Margarita
Quintessential Blueberry Cosmo
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sage Against The Machine
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Sombrero
Spanish Coffee
Strawberry Mule
Sun's Out Guns Out
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
16oz Guinness Stout - Ireland
16oz Alligash White - Maine
16oz Maine Brewing Peepers Ale
16oz Funky Bow GString
16oz Baxter Seasonal Ale - Maine
Budweiser
Bud Lite
Miller Lite
Corona
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Amstel Light
St. Pauli Girl, NA
Stella
Coors Lite
O’Douls
Wine
GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmel
GLS Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Cantina Zaccagnin
GLS Pinot Noir, Shooting Star
GLS Red Blend, Troublemaker
BTL Beaujolais Grand cru, Janodet, Moulin-A-Vent
GLS Carmenere
GLS Malbec, MacLaran Lane
GLS Red Blend, Siendra
GLS Montepulciano
BTL Carmenere, Tabali “Pedregoso”
BTL Red Blend, Chapillon “Siendra
BTL Lemberger, Kiowa Vineyards
BTL Pinot Noir, Ken Wright
BTL TD-9, Shafer Vineyards
BTL Malbec, 5OS Project
BTL Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, Cantina Valle Tritana
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmel Road
Not Available GLS Merlot, Velvet Devil
BTL Tahuam
BTL Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Cantina Zaccagnin
BTL The Velvet Devil
BTL Shooting Star
BTL Red Blend, Troublemaker
BTL The Prisoner
BTL Ken Wright
BTL Zinfandel, Seghesio
BTL POV, Robert Sinskey
BTL Plexus, John Duval
BTL TD-9, Shafer
Beaujolais, Louis Jadot, Burgundy
Thymiopoulos
Cabernet Sauvignon, Sequoia Grove
Montepulciano, Nevio,
BTL Beaujolais Grand cru, Janodet, Moulin-A-Vent
BTL Carmenere, Tabali “Pedregoso”
BTL Red Blend, Chapillon “Siendra
BTL Lemberger, Kiowa Vineyards
BTL Pinot Noir, Ken Wright
BTL TD-9, Shafer Vineyards
BTL Malbec, 5OS Project
BTL Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, Cantina Valle Tritana
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmel Road
GLS Special Grgich Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Lobster Reef
GLS Chard Tabali
GLS Falanghina
GLS Scott
GLS Bulletine
GLS Chateau Ste. Michelle
GLS Dipinti Pinot Grigio
GLS Sauv Blanc Tabali
BTL Special Pinot Blanc
BTL Chardonnay, Scott Family Estates
BTL Chardonnay, Tabali “Vegas Blanca”
BTL Chenin Blanc, Kiowa Vineyards
BTL Falaghina, La Capranera
BTL Grillo, Containe Colosi
BTL Pinot Grigio, Gaierhof
BTL Reisliing, Eugen Muller
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Tabali “Pedregoso”
BTL Cava
GLS Cava
BTL Special Pinot Blanc
BTL Bulletine
BTL Scott
BTL Lobster Reef
BTL Dipinti
BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle
BTL King Estate
BTL Duck Hunter
BTL Asphodele
BTL Grgich Hills
BTL Domaine Weinbach
BTL Robert Sinskey
BTL Sonoma-Cutrer
BTL Sequoia Grove
Chef Seasonal Falanghina Btl
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Tabali “Pedregoso”
BTL Chardonnay, Tabali “Vegas Blanca”
BTL Grillo, Containe Colosi
BTL Chardonnay, Scott Family Estates
BTL Pinot Grigio, Gaierhof
BTL Reisliing, Eugen Muller
BTL Falaghina, La Capranera
BTL Chenin Blanc, Kiowa Vineyards
1/2 BTL King Estate
1/2 BTL Grgich Hills
1/2 BTL Sonoma-Cutrer
BTL Ca Furlan, “Beatrice”, Prosecco
BTL Champagne Montaudon, NV
BTL Chapillon “Secret” Cava
GLS Aime Summer Water
BTL Ixisr, Altitudes, Rose
BTL La Gioiose, Prosecco, Rose
BTL Aime Roquesante
BTL Grenache and Syrah
BTL Charles and Charles
BTL Ixisr, Altitudes, Rose
BTL La Gioiose, Prosecco, Rose
BTL Ca Furlan, “Beatrice”, Prosecco
BTL Chapillon “Secret” Cava
BTL Champagne Montaudon, NV
Marchioness Brut Splits
GLS Prosecco, Canella
Mini Moet Rose Champagne
BTL Rosa Regale
BTL Ruffino
BTL Moet Chandon Imperial
BTL Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin
BTL Moet Rose Magnum
1/2 BTL Ruffino
1/2 BTL Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin
Soda
Coffee
Juice & kids
Refills
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
45 Main Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043