Tavern at The Kennebunk Inn

45 Main Street

Kennebunk, ME 04043

Appetizers

Nachos

$14.00

House made tomato salsa, Mediterranean olives, cheddar jack cheese served with side of sour cream & salsa

Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.00

Whole-wheat flour tortilla with tomato, eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, sautéed onions, and goat cheese

Beer Battered Green Beans

$12.00

French haricot verts fried the healthy way with whole grain mustard sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Three large chilled shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon

Tavern Tots

$9.00

PEI Island Mussels

$13.00

Steamed in white wine with fresh rosemary, lemon juice, roasted garlic and butter

N/A Hush Puppies

$9.00

Corn meal fritters with cheddar and jalapeño side of honey cinnamon butter

Soups & Salads

Bleu Cheese Salad

$11.00

Chilled iceberg lettuce, smoked applewood bacon and croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons, and lemon, garlic, anchovy dressing

Kennebunk Inn Salad

$9.00

House specialty - hand torn mixed greens with dried cranberries, roasted pistachios, goat cheese and cider vinaigrette

N/A Roasted Vegetable Salad

$14.00

Seven Hour Roasted Vegetable Tart

$18.00

Layers of zucchini, squash, eggplant, tomatoes and caramelized onions, with cider mixed greens, blue cheese and reduced balsamic drizzle

Sandwiches & Burgers

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Panini

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, cilantro lime sauce and seven grain bread

Half-Pound Prime Burger

$16.00

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle spear on toasted brioche bun. Two toppings included: American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella or bleu cheese Sautéed onions, house pickled jalapeños, applewood smoked bacon, or sautéed mushrooms.

NOT AVAILABLE Maine Lobster Croissant $33

Maine Lobster Roll

$30.00

Fresh picked Maine lobster including tail, knuckle and claw meat in toasted hot dog bun. Choose either mayonnaise dressed lobster or butter drawn on the side

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Classic cheese pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil pesto

Pizza Special

$15.00

So many good combinations we wanted to keep you guessing. Ask your server for our weekly special and price.

Sides & Extras

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Tavern Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.50

Chicken Croquette

$5.00

Extra Jumbo Shrimp

$5.00

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Blue Cheese Side Salad

$5.00

Kennebunk Inn Side Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

5.00

Entrées

Pan Seared Filet Mignon

$46.00

Center cut filet finished with bordelaise sauce, haricot verts and mashed potatoes

Roasted Chicken Breast

$25.00

en-ounce chicken breast with apple brandy pan jus, fried brussels sprouts and smoked sweet potato soufflé topped with homemade marshmallow

Personal Meatloaf

$22.00

Bacon wrapped with mustard mashed potatoes, haricot verts and truffle ginger BBQ sauce

Seven Hour Roasted Vegetable Tart

$18.00

Layers of zucchini, squash, eggplant, tomatoes and caramelized onions, with cider mixed greens, blue cheese and reduced balsamic drizzle

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$38.00

Ricotta gnocchi with mantua cream sauce roasted lobster tail

Fish & Chips

$21.00

A locals' favorite, eight ounces of fresh haddock fried to perfection, French fries, cole slaw and side of tartar sauce

Citrus Crab Ravioli

$33.00

Four shrimp sautéed with mussels over Brian’s homemade crab ravioli and a Cointreau citrus Alfredo sauce with a hint of curry

Baked Haddock

$22.00

Bolognese

$28.00

Slow braised rich tomato sauce with ground veal, pork and beef over house made rigatoni with Parmesan cheese and Italian herbs

Salmon Pinwheel

$22.00

Roasted citrus herb salmon sweet potato puree and seasonal vegetable

NOt AVAILABLE GF Chicken Ravioli

$24.00

NOT AVAILABLE Coconut Curried Shrimp $26

Desserts

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

S'mores

$10.00

NOT AVAILABLE Sea Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake GF

$9.00

Ice Cream

$1.50+

Dessert Special

$12.00

GF Cake

$8.00

Lemon Grass Pana Cotta

$8.00

Kids Menu

KID - Hot Dog

$8.00

All natural beef hot dog steamed and grilled in toasted bun

KID -Mac ‘n Cheese

$7.00

Cheesey Pasta" or "Macaroni Cheese"

KID - Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheddar jack cheese baked quesadilla with spinach and mushrooms

KID - Chix Fingers

$9.00

Liquor

Absolut

$10.50

Absolut Raspberry

$10.50

Absolut Raspberry Upcharge

$0.50

Absolute Mandarin

$10.50

Absolute Mandarin

$0.50

Absolute Mandarin Upcharge

$0.50

Absolute Upgrade

$0.50

Cold River

$12.00

Cold River Upgrade

$3.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Upgrade

$3.00

IcePick-Well

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Citron

$11.00

Ketel One Citron Upgrade

$1.00

Ketel One Upgrade

$1.00

Titos

$12.50

Titos Upgrade

$2.00

Seagrams-Well

$10.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bimini

$12.00

Gunpowder

$13.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Meyers

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Dos Maderas

$13.00

Bribon - Well

$10.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

El Jimador

$12.00

Evan Williams - Well

$10.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Jameson

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Seagrams Seven

$10.00

Seagram VO

$12.00

Lauders-Well

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Macallan

$16.00

Dalwhinnie

$12.50

Lagavulin

$14.00

Talisker

$15.00

Bushmills

$12.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$12.00

Bouchard

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Tia Maria

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Creme de Cassis

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

Couvosier

$15.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$10.00

Reme XO

$18.00

VSOP

$16.00

Muscat

$13.00

Passito di Noto

$15.00

Fonseca 10 Tawney Port

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate Port

$12.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Appletini

$12.00

Basil Squared

$15.50

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Cape Cod

$10.50

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.50

French Coffee

$9.00

Gibson

$10.50

Gimlet

$10.50

Gin Martini

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.50

Harvey Wallbanger

$10.50

Hot Toddy

$10.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Italian Coffee

$9.00

Jamician Coffee

$9.00

Keoke Coffee

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Madras

$10.00

Parisienne Nights

$14.00

Maine Lemonade

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$13.00

Mousam Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$10.50

Mudslide Coffee

$9.00

Negroni

$14.00

Oh Rye Not

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$13.00

Quintessential Blueberry Cosmo

$12.50

Rob Roy

$11.00

Rusty Nail

$10.50

Sage Against The Machine

$15.00

Salty Dog

$10.50

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.50

Sidecar

$10.50

Sombrero

$10.50

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Strawberry Mule

$13.00

Sun's Out Guns Out

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.50

Beer

16oz Guinness Stout - Ireland

$7.50

16oz Alligash White - Maine

$7.50

16oz Maine Brewing Peepers Ale

$8.00

16oz Funky Bow GString

$8.50

16oz Baxter Seasonal Ale - Maine

$7.00

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Lite

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Heineken

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Amstel Light

$4.50

St. Pauli Girl, NA

$4.00

Stella

$4.50

Coors Lite

$3.75

O’Douls

$4.00

Wine

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmel

$12.00

GLS Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Cantina Zaccagnin

$10.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Shooting Star

$11.00

GLS Red Blend, Troublemaker

$10.00

BTL Beaujolais Grand cru, Janodet, Moulin-A-Vent

$32.00

GLS Carmenere

$12.50

GLS Malbec, MacLaran Lane

$11.00

GLS Red Blend, Siendra

$12.50

GLS Montepulciano

$10.00

BTL Carmenere, Tabali “Pedregoso”

$27.00

BTL Red Blend, Chapillon “Siendra

$28.00

BTL Lemberger, Kiowa Vineyards

$25.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Ken Wright

$45.00

BTL TD-9, Shafer Vineyards

$95.00

BTL Malbec, 5OS Project

$32.00

BTL Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, Cantina Valle Tritana

$18.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmel Road

$22.00

Not Available GLS Merlot, Velvet Devil

$11.00

BTL Tahuam

$48.00

BTL Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Cantina Zaccagnin

$38.00

BTL The Velvet Devil

$38.00

BTL Shooting Star

$44.00

BTL Red Blend, Troublemaker

$40.00

BTL The Prisoner

$64.00

BTL Ken Wright

$62.00

BTL Zinfandel, Seghesio

$34.00

BTL POV, Robert Sinskey

$75.00

BTL Plexus, John Duval

$64.00

BTL TD-9, Shafer

$92.00

Beaujolais, Louis Jadot, Burgundy

$27.00

Thymiopoulos

$37.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Sequoia Grove

$80.00

Montepulciano, Nevio,

$44.00

BTL Beaujolais Grand cru, Janodet, Moulin-A-Vent

$32.00

BTL Carmenere, Tabali “Pedregoso”

$27.00

BTL Red Blend, Chapillon “Siendra

$28.00

BTL Lemberger, Kiowa Vineyards

$25.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Ken Wright

$45.00

BTL TD-9, Shafer Vineyards

$95.00

BTL Malbec, 5OS Project

$32.00

BTL Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, Cantina Valle Tritana

$18.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmel Road

$22.00

GLS Special Grgich Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Lobster Reef

$9.50

GLS Chard Tabali

$12.00

GLS Falanghina

$13.00

GLS Scott

$12.00

GLS Bulletine

$10.00

GLS Chateau Ste. Michelle

$9.00

GLS Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Sauv Blanc Tabali

$11.00

BTL Special Pinot Blanc

$28.00

BTL Chardonnay, Scott Family Estates

$28.00

BTL Chardonnay, Tabali “Vegas Blanca”

$27.00

BTL Chenin Blanc, Kiowa Vineyards

$24.00

BTL Falaghina, La Capranera

$30.00

BTL Grillo, Containe Colosi

$22.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Gaierhof

$20.00

BTL Reisliing, Eugen Muller

$32.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Tabali “Pedregoso”

$24.00

BTL Cava

$35.00

GLS Cava

$15.00

BTL Special Pinot Blanc

$28.00

BTL Bulletine

$38.00

BTL Scott

$44.00

BTL Lobster Reef

$38.00

BTL Dipinti

$40.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle

$36.00

BTL King Estate

$42.00

BTL Duck Hunter

$42.00

BTL Asphodele

$60.00

BTL Grgich Hills

$66.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Weinbach

$48.00

BTL Robert Sinskey

$65.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer

$44.00

BTL Sequoia Grove

$68.00

Chef Seasonal Falanghina Btl

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Tabali “Pedregoso”

$24.00

BTL Chardonnay, Tabali “Vegas Blanca”

$27.00

BTL Grillo, Containe Colosi

$22.00

BTL Chardonnay, Scott Family Estates

$28.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Gaierhof

$20.00

BTL Reisliing, Eugen Muller

$32.00

BTL Falaghina, La Capranera

$30.00

BTL Chenin Blanc, Kiowa Vineyards

$24.00

1/2 BTL King Estate

$19.00

1/2 BTL Grgich Hills

$30.00

1/2 BTL Sonoma-Cutrer

$21.00

BTL Ca Furlan, “Beatrice”, Prosecco

$22.00

BTL Champagne Montaudon, NV

$75.00

BTL Chapillon “Secret” Cava

$35.00

GLS Aime Summer Water

$9.00

BTL Ixisr, Altitudes, Rose

$25.00

BTL La Gioiose, Prosecco, Rose

$25.00

BTL Aime Roquesante

$40.00

BTL Grenache and Syrah

$46.00

BTL Charles and Charles

$27.00

BTL Ixisr, Altitudes, Rose

$25.00

BTL La Gioiose, Prosecco, Rose

$25.00

BTL Ca Furlan, “Beatrice”, Prosecco

$22.00

BTL Chapillon “Secret” Cava

$35.00

BTL Champagne Montaudon, NV

$75.00

Marchioness Brut Splits

$30.00

GLS Prosecco, Canella

$11.00

Mini Moet Rose Champagne

$20.00

BTL Rosa Regale

$25.00

BTL Ruffino

$26.00

BTL Moet Chandon Imperial

$70.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin

$75.00

BTL Moet Rose Magnum

$165.00

1/2 BTL Ruffino

$15.00

1/2 BTL Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin

$45.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Lemonaide

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.50

Decafinated Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Double Espresso

$6.50

Cappucino

$5.50

Decaf Cappucino

$5.50

Cafe Americano

$6.00

Decaf Americano

$6.00

Cafe Latte

$6.50

Decaf Cafe Latte

$6.50

Juice & kids

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pinneapple

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonaide

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Water/Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Pellegrino

$7.50

Voss

$12.50

Specials

Supper Club

$27.00

Wings

$15.00

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$40.00

Ginger Butternut Cup

$8.00

Ginger Butternut Bowl

$12.00

Special Cup

$8.00

Special Bowl

$12.00

Pizza Special

$15.00

Special Entrée 1

$30.00

Entree Special 2

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Special Dessert 2

$12.00

A la Carte

Lobster Bloody Mary

$27.00

Lobster Pot Pie

$25.00

Two Lobster Corn Croquettes

$25.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

45 Main Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043

Directions

Tavern at The Kennebunk Inn image

