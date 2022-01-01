Go
Magnus on Water

Magnus on Water is now serving a limited menu of Latin American food & Beverage with wine, beer and spirit selections! Open for Patio Dining and Take-Out only, 4-9:30pm Friday-Sunday

SEAFOOD

12 Water St #101 • $$

Avg 5 (370 reviews)

Popular Items

Elote$7.00
Classic street corn, served with house mayo, chicatana + chili powder, cilantro oil, cotija
*Gluten Free
Oaxaca Spicy Margarita$13.00
Our twist on a mezcal margarita made with aperol, spiced pear, habanero & pasilla chili. It's bright, fruity, not too sweet and great for mezcal fans who love a little spice!
Chips and Salsa$6.00
Housemade salted tortilla chips with black lime powder and a spicy Salsa Roja
*Gluten & Dairy Free!
Tomato Tostada$8.00
Corn Tostada served with cucumbers, avocado, red onion, fresh herbs, lacto-fermented strawberry vinaigrette
...
*Gluten and Dairy Free
DIY Taco kit (8 tacos)$45.00
Heat & serve meal that does the hard work for you!
Kit includes:
8 Handmade Corn Tortillas, Choice of Cochinita Pork or Chicken Tinga, pickled red onions, crema, *extreme heat* spicy dried chili paste (to really kick it up!), whole avocado & whole lime
Sides: Black beans & yellow rice, pickled Veg Slaw
Classic Margarita$10.00
Everyone's favorite summer cocktail! A super refreshing and classic marg, prepared with lots of love, lots of lime, silver tequila and a dash of house made Fortune's Rocks salt syrup! The perfect taco pairing.
Bottled Mezcal Margarita$24.00
Our twist on a mezcal margarita made with aperol, habanero & pasilla chili. It's bright, fruity, not too sweet and great for mezcal fans who love a little spice!
Serves 2
Bottled Classic Margarita$20.00
Everyone's favorite summer cocktail! A super refreshing and classic marg, prepared with lots of love, lots of lime, silver tequila and a dash of house made Fortune's Rocks salt syrup! The perfect taco pairing.
Serves 2
Tacos$12.00
Two tacos per order, served on housemade corn tortillas with choice of:
- Cochinita Pibil w/ dried Chile salsa, pickled onion, cilantro
- Chicken Picadillo w/ tomato, olive, raisin, avocado & cilantro
*Both tacos are gluten & dairy free
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12 Water St #101

Biddeford ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

