American
Pizza
Burgers

Pine Point Grill

199 Reviews

$$

240 Pine Point Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

BRUSSEL SPROUTS
CHEESE
MARGHERITA

SMALL PLATES

MEATBALLS

$13.00

house marinara, mozzarella & pecorino cheese

MUSSELS PROVENCALE

$15.00

Mussels, tomatoes, garlic, olives, and capers

PORK BELLY & SCALLOPS

$15.00

with maple dijon glaze & arugula

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$13.00

truffle dressing, shaved parmesan, fine herbs

PROSCUITTO FLATBREAD

$12.00

Flatbread with roasted garlic oil, herbs, mozzarella, fresh arugula, sliced proscuitto, shaved pecorino, and EVO drizzle.

ARANCINI & MARINARA

$16.00Out of stock

SALADS & SOUPS

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

greens, vegetables, house vinaigrette, parmesan cheese

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

romaine hearts, white anchovy, classic dressing, parmesan, house croutons

HARVEST BURRATA

$14.00

maple roasted butternut squash, arugula, dried cranberries, spiced candied walnuts with a cranberry balsamic dressing

FRENCH ONION CROCK

$11.00

Classic presentation

ARTISAN PIZZAS

Our pizzas are crafted with house made dough and sauces

BYO TOMATO SAUCE

$14.00

Build your own starts with house crust, red sauce, mozzarella cheese and your selection of toppings

BYO WHITE SAUCE

$14.00

Build your own pizza starts with house crust, roasted garlic white sauce, mozzarella cheese and your selection of toppings

CHEESE

$15.00

house red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

PINE POINT PEPPERONI

$16.00

house tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, traditional pepperoni

BUTTERNUT SQUASH, ARUGULA & GOAT CHEESE

$18.00

ricotta white sauce, red onion, and cranberry balsamic glaze

GORGANZOLA, FIG & PANCETTA

$18.00

mozzarella, arugula & honey balsamic gastrique

GRILLED PINEAPPLE, BACON & JALAPENO

$18.00

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella, & red onion

MARGHERITA

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil

ROASTED GARLIC & SAUSAGE

$19.00

roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, pesto & shaved parmesan

SHRIMP, GARLIC & PESTO

$20.00

spicy baby shrimp, basil, mozzarella, and shaved parmesan

PIZZA SPECIAL

$20.00Out of stock

PIZZA, CRISPY BRUSSELS, BACON

$20.00

CS-ENTREES

BISTRO SIRLOIN

$34.00

Certified Angus Beef, maitre d’hotel butter, day vegetable and potato, rosemary scented beef jus

HADDOCK

$27.00

Oven-roasted with rosemary potatoes, herbs, remoulade mousseline & day vegetable

LINGUINI & MEATBALLS

$19.00

Housemade meatballs( beef, pork, veal), marinara, garlic ricotta, shaved pecorino, and linguine.

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS & RISOTTO

$33.00

Lemon caper sea scallops with house risotto

PORK SUGO ROTINI

$24.00

pork shoulder braised in spicy tomato sauce with Lilly’s Pasta, ricotta, grated parmesan and fresh herbs

WILD MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$22.00

roasted butternut squash, root vegetables, spinach cream, and shaved parmesan

VEGGIE BURGER

$16.00

plant based burger, swiss, crimini mushroom confit, crispy onions, mayo, toasted roll, & fries

CHEDDAR BURGER

$18.00

Pineland Farms white cheddar, shaved white onion, garlic tomato aioli, pickle, toasted roll, fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Every Season is our Season !! Quaint atmosphere with a cozy dining room, fun bar area with high top tables and outdoor seating when weather permits. Our menu offers chef inspired selections from the land, sea, and garden along with artisan style pizzas. From the bar we're offering a great lineup of Maine draft beers and specialty drinks.

Website

Location

240 Pine Point Rd., Scarborough, ME 04074

Directions

