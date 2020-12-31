Tides Beach Club imageView gallery

Tides Beach Club

review star

No reviews yet

254 Kings Highway

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

New Year's Eve Menu

Beef Wellington Dinner for Two

$175.00

To Start Cheese Plate • cheese • charcuterie Lobster Bisque • Cape Porpoise lobster Braised Short Rib • cavatelli • porcini mushroom • black truffle Foie Gras Torchon • chestnuts • plums • brioche Smoked Salmon • crab salad • avocado • cucumber • lemon Main (choice of two or one Beef Wellington) Beef Wellington for two • creamed spinach • baby potatoes •truffle sauce Dessert Chocolate Torte • milk chocolate mousse • hazelnut praline Baked Alaska • almond cake • raspberry and ice cream filling $175, Priced for two people Includes one bottle of Prosecco, all starters, one Beef Wellington, and both desserts. Pick up between 3-5 pm on 12/31/2020. All items will be cold with reheating instructions

Dinner for Two; Choose Two Entrees

$175.00

To Start Cheese Plate • cheese • charcuterie Lobster Bisque • Cape Porpoise lobster Braised Short Rib • cavatelli • porcini mushroom • black truffle Foie Gras Torchon • chestnuts • plums • brioche Smoked Salmon • crab salad • avocado • cucumber • lemon Main (choice of two) Black Cod “en Papillote” • pistachio pesto • fennel • tomato • broccolini Duck Confit • herb spaetzle • winter squash • port fig sauce Braised Lamb Shank • creamy polenta • bacon • brussels sprouts Dessert Chocolate Torte • milk chocolate mousse • hazelnut praline Baked Alaska • almond cake • raspberry and ice cream filling $175, Priced for two people Includes one bottle of Prosecco, all starters, choice of two mains, and both desserts. Pick up between 3-5 pm on 12/31/2020. All items will be cold with reheating instructions

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
