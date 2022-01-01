Dok Mali 47 India St

Restaurant info

Inspired by the culture and flavors of the villages of Thailand, Dok Mali promises a spectacular menu steeped in family heritage. Influenced by Thai street food, Dok Mali’s menu will feature a wide array of mouth watering dishes such as the ‘Lion King’ and ‘Mee Ka Te’. The ‘Lion King’ features braised short ribs, minnie potatoes, carrots and roasted peanuts in a massaman curry broth. The ‘Mee Ka Tee’ is a tasty combination of rice noodles, Quail egg, ground pork, peanuts, fresh herbs and cabbage in a spicy curry broth. No meal would be complete without their offering of different flavored Boba Tea – served all day for dining in or take out.