Dok Mali 47 India St
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Inspired by the culture and flavors of the villages of Thailand, Dok Mali promises a spectacular menu steeped in family heritage. Influenced by Thai street food, Dok Mali’s menu will feature a wide array of mouth watering dishes such as the ‘Lion King’ and ‘Mee Ka Te’. The ‘Lion King’ features braised short ribs, minnie potatoes, carrots and roasted peanuts in a massaman curry broth. The ‘Mee Ka Tee’ is a tasty combination of rice noodles, Quail egg, ground pork, peanuts, fresh herbs and cabbage in a spicy curry broth. No meal would be complete without their offering of different flavored Boba Tea – served all day for dining in or take out.
47 India St, Portland, ME 04101