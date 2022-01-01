BG picView gallery

Dok Mali 47 India St

47 India St

Portland, ME 04101

Order Again

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Corn Fritters

$9.00

Crispy Rolls

$9.00
Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$12.00

Goong Pao

$16.00

Grilled Orka

$7.00

Lobster Rangoon

$14.00

Moo Ping

$9.00

Pandan Chicken

$12.00

Pork Bao

$12.00

Salad

Larb Moo

$17.00

Mango Salad

$15.00

Yum Salmon

$18.00

Som Tam

$15.00

Noodle Soup

Me Ka Te

$24.00

Khao Soi

$22.00

Mama Ramen

$19.00

Sen Mee Gai

$19.00

Spicy Cashew Ramen

$19.00

Thai Noodle Soup

$26.00

Main Dish

Spicy Cashew

$23.00

Lion King

$27.00

Mali Pad Thai

$23.00

Drunken Noodle

$19.00

Pad Kra Pow

$23.00

Choo Chee Salmon

$26.00

La La Pork

$25.00

Mr. Crab

$29.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

Lychee Duck

$29.00

Crying Tiger

$28.00

Pad Thai

$19.00

Nam Khao Tod

$18.00

Mixed Vegetables

$18.00

Side

Steamed Noodle

$7.00

Rice

$4.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Chinese Broccoli

$13.00

Late Night Main

Kao Man Gai

$15.00

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Sai Oua

$15.00

Crab and Shrimp Kai Jeaw

$15.00

Fried Ramen

$15.00

Nam Kao Tod

$15.00

Late Night Small

Rice Rolls

$5.75

Shrimp Chips

$4.50

Brussels sprouts

$7.50

Moo Ping

$7.50

Okra

$2.75

Chicken Feet

$6.00

Turnips cake

$6.00

Taro Cake

$4.75

Egg Rolls

$4.50

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened iced tea

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Thai Ice Tea

$6.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Mocktails

Yu the Great

$12.00

Dollar Sliced

$12.00

Sunomono

$12.00

Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

Tequila

Well Alcohol

$12.00

Vodka

Well Alcohol

$12.00

White Wine

Prosecco

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Inspired by the culture and flavors of the villages of Thailand, Dok Mali promises a spectacular menu steeped in family heritage. Influenced by Thai street food, Dok Mali’s menu will feature a wide array of mouth watering dishes such as the ‘Lion King’ and ‘Mee Ka Te’. The ‘Lion King’ features braised short ribs, minnie potatoes, carrots and roasted peanuts in a massaman curry broth. The ‘Mee Ka Tee’ is a tasty combination of rice noodles, Quail egg, ground pork, peanuts, fresh herbs and cabbage in a spicy curry broth. No meal would be complete without their offering of different flavored Boba Tea – served all day for dining in or take out.

47 India St, Portland, ME 04101

