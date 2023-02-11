Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clayton's Cafe & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

447 U.S. 1

Yarmouth, ME 04096

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.50

Topped with sauteed peppers and onions with our sun-dried tomato pesto, lemon-dill mayo, lettuce, and tomato (pesto contains nuts)

1/2 Clayton's BLT

$5.25

Our twist on the old favorite has sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon-dill mayo (pesto contains nuts)

Full Clayton's BLT

$8.95

Our twist on the old favorite has sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon-dill mayo (pesto contains nuts)

1/2 Clayton's Turkey BLT

$5.75

Our twist on the old favorite has sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon-dill mayo (pesto contains nuts)

Full Clayton's Turkey BLT

$11.50

Our twist on the old favorite has sun-dried tomato pesto and lemon-dill mayo (pesto contains nuts)

Veggie Burger

$8.95

Little Lad's all-natural hand-crafted vegetarian burger with guacamole and lemon-dill mayo, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Swiss cheese on English muffin

Grilled Marinated Sirloin Sandwich

$12.00

With our cheddar-horseradish spread, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, lettuce, and tomato

Thai Chicken Satay Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast with our Asian peanut sauce, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Cajun Andouille Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Topped with sauteed peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, and Honeycup mustard

1/2 Grilled Black Forest Ham & Brie Sandwich

$5.75

With Honeycup mustard, tomato, and lettuce

Grilled Black Forest Ham & Brie Sandwich

$11.00

With Honeycup mustard, tomato, and lettuce

Chesapeake Bay Crabcake Sandwich

$12.00

Our own Maryland-style crabcakes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and lemon-dill mayo (contains gluten)

Cafe Sandwiches

1/2 Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

$5.25

Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, lemnon dill mayo, honeycup mustard

Full Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

$9.50

Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, lemnon dill mayo, honeycup mustard

1/2 Roast Beef & Cheddar Horseradish Spread

$5.75

Sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar-horseradish spread

Full Roast Beef & Cheddar Horseradish Spread

$11.50

Sliced roast beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar-horseradish spread

1/2 Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.25

all-white albacore tuna, tossed with dijonnaise, roasted sunflower seeds, celery, and red onion. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50

all-white albacore tuna, tossed with dijonnaise, roasted sunflower seeds, celery, and red onion. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickles

1/2 Mozzarella & Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

$5.25

Mozzarella, sundried tomato pesto, lettuce, tomato (pesto contains nuts)

Full Mozzarella & Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

$8.95

Mozzarella, sundried tomato pesto, lettuce, tomato (pesto contains nuts)

1/2 Roma

$5.25

Italian hard salami, provolone, lettuce, sauteed onions and peppers with our sun-dried tomato pesto on grilled sourdough, (pesto contains nuts)

Full Roma

$9.50

Italian hard salami, provolone, lettuce, sauteed onions and peppers with our sun-dried tomato pesto on grilled sourdough (pesto contains nuts)

1/2 Clayton's Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.25

Diced all-white chicken breast tossed with Danish bleu cheese, red grapes, and mayo topped with lettuce.

Full Clayton's Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Diced all-white chicken breast tossed with Danish bleu cheese, red grapes, and mayo topped with lettuce.

1/2 Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.25

Diced all-white chicken breast tossed with diced apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, celery, and red onion in our Madras Indian curry sauce topped with lettuce

Full Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Diced all-white chicken breast tossed with diced apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, celery, and red onion in our Madras Indian curry sauce topped with lettuce

1/2 Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

Strips of chicken breast marinated in balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onion, and fresh parsley. Topped with lettuce and tomato

Full Mediterranean Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Strips of chicken breast marinated in balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onion, and fresh parsley. Topped with lettuce and tomato

1/2 Cold Ham

$5.25

Ham Sandwich (custom)

$9.50

Wraps

Clayton's Cobb Wrap

$8.95

Sliced hard-boiled egg, grilled bacon, guacamole, cheddar, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomato with our balsamic vinaigrette

Clayton's Cobb Wrap w/ Chicken

$12.70

Grilled chicken, sliced hard-boiled egg, grilled bacon, guacamole, cheddar, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomato with our balsamic vinaigrette

The Greek Wrap

$8.95

Feta, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red pepper, lettuce, tomato, and our sun-dried tomato pesto ( pestocontains nuts)

Veggies Only Wrap

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette

Hummus Wrap

$8.95

Our own hummus with lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette

Cheese & Veggies Wrap

$8.95

Choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette

Falafel Wrap

$9.50

Our vegetarian middle-eastern style chickpea patties with tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and drizzled with our tzatziki lemon-yogurt sauce (contains gluten)

Santa fe Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast with guacamole, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our lime-cilantro vinaigrette

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette

Downeast Salad

$10.95

Chevre, walnuts, cranberries, lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$10.95

Kalamata olives, feta, lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette

Club Med Salad

$13.50

Our classic white pasta, tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette

The BIG Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken, feta, cranberries, walnuts, our classic white pasta, lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette

For the kids

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Kids Cold Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Kids BLT

$5.50

Comes dry

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$5.50

Comes plain

Kids Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Comes plain

Kids Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.50

Comes plain

Kids Salami Sandwich

$5.50

Comes plain

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$4.00

Raspberry jam & peanut butter

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Quart Soup Du Jour

$16.00

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00+

Our most popular soup!

Quart of Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$16.00

Our most popular soup!

Deli Salads

Red Bliss Potato Salad

$4.50

Classic White Pasta Salad

$4.50

Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Cucumber Tomato Feta Salad

$5.00

Roasted Beets

$5.00

Pesto Pasta Salad

$5.00

Asian Kale

$5.00

Sesame Sugar Snap Peas

$5.00Out of stock

Famous Chicken Salad (Deli)

$9.50

Curried Chicken Salad (Deli)

$9.50

Mediterranean Chicken Salad (Deli)

$9.50

Albacore Tuna Salad (Deli

$9.50

Roasted Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Waldorf Salad

$5.00

Extra Sides / Spreads

Side Regular Mayo

Side Yellow Mustard

Side Honeycup Mustard

$0.75

Side Dijon Mustard

Side Lemon dill mayo

$0.75

Side Cheddar Horseradish Spread

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Thai peanut spread

$1.00

Side Tzatiki sauce

$1.00

Side Sun dried tomato pesto

$1.00

Side Hummus

$2.00

Side Cran-nuts

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Tabasco

Side Sriracha

Side balsamic vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Peanut butter

$0.50

Side butter

Side cilantro lime vinaigrette

$0.50

Side raspberry jam

$0.50

Side bacon

$2.00

Side egg square

$2.00

Side sausage patty

$2.50

Side veggie sausage patty

$2.50

Side Chicken

$3.75

1 Slice

$1.50

Chz

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1994, Clayton’s Cafe has been a growing staple of the downtown Yarmouth community, with great coffee, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, and take-home dinners perfect for fueling your day or feeding your whole family.

Website

Location

447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth, ME 04096

Directions

