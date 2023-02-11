Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:45 pm
Since 1994, Clayton’s Cafe has been a growing staple of the downtown Yarmouth community, with great coffee, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, and take-home dinners perfect for fueling your day or feeding your whole family.
447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth, ME 04096
