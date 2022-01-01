Go
Society on High

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

99 High St • $

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Salad$13.00
Romaine , Corn, Black Beans, Cheddar Jack, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Cream, Corn Tortilla
Turkey Wrap$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon,Avocado, Flour Tortilla
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.00
Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Roll
*Painted Hills Burger$17.00
Bacon, Smokey Onions, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Potato Roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing, Tortilla
Farmhouse Veggie Sandwich$14.00
Avocado, Hummus, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Lettuce, Olive, Feta Cheese
Chicken Wings$13.00
Buffalo or BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, Croutons, Pecorino Romano
Spindrift$2.50
12 oz Sparkling Water & Real Squeezed Fruit
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$20.00
Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Carrots, Avocado, Edamame, Sesame Crackers, Ponzu
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

99 High St

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
