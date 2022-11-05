Fuji at High Street Place

Fall Foliage Special *

$18.00

Inspired by the changing leaves, this roll has a hint of greenery surrounded by red, orange, yellow, and brown. A bit spicy and sweet with a slightly crunchy texture. Inside: spicy crabstick mix (contains tempura bits and spicy mayo), mango, tobiko On Top: seared salmon and tuna, sear sauce, unagi sauce, tobiko, microgreens Contains gluten, egg, shellfish