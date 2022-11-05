Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuji at High Street Place

No reviews yet

100 High Street

Boston, MA 02110

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll * (G)
Spicy Salmon Roll * (G)
Spicy Tuna Bowl * (G)

Food Specials

Fall Foliage Special *

$18.00

Inspired by the changing leaves, this roll has a hint of greenery surrounded by red, orange, yellow, and brown. A bit spicy and sweet with a slightly crunchy texture. Inside: spicy crabstick mix (contains tempura bits and spicy mayo), mango, tobiko On Top: seared salmon and tuna, sear sauce, unagi sauce, tobiko, microgreens Contains gluten, egg, shellfish

Miso Soup (G) (V)

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan. Served with tofu, scallions, and wakame seaweed. Contains soy

Seaweed Salad (G) (V)

$9.00

Contains sesame

Rainbow Roll *

$16.00

Kanikama and cucumber topped with thinly sliced salmon, tuna, and avocado. Contains gluten, shellfish, and egg

Miss Waldorf * (G)

$23.00

Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, black pepper sauce, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

Freshwater eel roll topped with thinly sliced avocado, sesame seeds, unagi sauce. Contains gluten

Boats

Boat 1 * (32pc)

$52.00

Feeds 2-3 •Sashimi (1pc each, 4pc total): tuna, salmon, scallop, eel •Nigiri (1pc each, 4pc total): tuna, salmon, scallop, eel •Roll (24pc total): spicy tuna, spicy salmon, California

Boat 2 * (66pc)

$149.00

Feeds 3-4 •Sashimi (2pc each, 10pc total): tuna, tuna belly, salmon, scallop, sea urchin •Nigiri (2pc each, 16pc total): tuna, tuna belly, salmon, seared salmon belly, eel, tobiko, scallop, shrimp •Roll (40pc total): spicy tuna, spicy salmon, eel avocado, salmon avocado arugula, California

Fuji Boat * (80pc)

$243.00

Feeds 4-6 •Sashimi (3pc each, 24pc total): tuna, tuna belly, salmon, salmon belly, shrimp, eel, scallop, sea urchin •Nigiri (2pc each, 16pc total): tuna, tuna belly, salmon, salmon belly, shrimp, eel, scallop, sea urchin •Roll (40pc total): West of Chestnust, Kendall, caterpillar, California, salmon avocado

Vegan Roll Platter (G) (V) (36pc)

$50.00

Avocado, rice paper roll, cucumber, mango avocado, beet truffle roll, avocado cucumber

Roll Platter (54pc)

$79.00

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, eel cucumber, salmon avocado, California, cucumber mango, mango avocado, spicy scallop, avocado Feeds 3-4

Simple Roll (8pc)

Items with an asterisk (*) may be raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Items marked (G) may be may gluten free upon request.
Spicy Tuna Roll * (G)

$9.00

Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll * (G)

$9.00

Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo

Salmon Avocado Arugula Roll * (G)

$9.00
Yellowtail and Scallion Roll *(G)

$9.00
California Roll

$9.00

Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado. Contains gluten, shellfish, and egg

Eel Avocado Mango Roll

$10.00

Contains gluten

Spicy Scallop Roll * (G)

$14.50

Scallop, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo

Spicy Yellowtail Roll * (G)

$9.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo

Tuna Roll * (G)

$8.00
Salmon Roll * (G)

$8.00
Salmon and Tuna with Arugula and Carrot Roll * (G)

$10.00
Eel Roll

$8.00

Contains gluten

House Rolls (8pc)

Items with an asterisk (*) may be raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Items marked (G) may be may gluten free upon request.
Assembly Roll *

$18.00

Inside: spicy salmon, mango, arugula Top: eel, flying fish roe, jalapeno, eel sauce, basil jalapeno oil, balsamic reduction

High Street Roll * (G)

$30.00

Inside: tuna belly, salmon belly, cucumber Top: sea urchin, micro green, truffle, truffle oil

Ink Block Roll *

$29.00

Inside: tuna, eel, avocado Top: tuna, avocado, micro greens, shaved truffle, beet truffle oil, balsamic reduction, eel sauce

Kendall Roll * (G)

$18.00

Inside: spicy salmon, arugula Top: seared salmon, sear sauce, truffle oil, eel sauce, micro green

West of Chestnut Roll * (G)

$15.00

Inside: spicy tuna Top: guacamole, jalapeno, basil jalapeno oil, black pepper sauce

Bowls

All bowls are served over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, with ginger, wasabi, and a fried quail egg (excluding Vegan Bowl)
Spicy Tuna Bowl * (G)

$22.00

Tuna, mango, spicy mayo, and crunchy masago arare over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg

Spicy Salmon Bowl * (G)

$22.00

Salmon, mango, spicy mayo, and crunchy masago arare over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg

Fuji Bowl * (G)

$25.00

Tuna, tuna belly, salmon, seared salmon belly, Maine sea urchin, eel, seared scallop, seared botan shrimp, and microgreens over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg

Decadence Bowl * (G)

$36.00

Tuna belly, seared salmon belly, sear sauce, Maine sea urchin, and microgreens over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, with ginger, topped with a fried quail egg

Freshwater Eel Bowl *

$22.00

Eel, eel sauce, flying fish roe, guacamole, and microgreens over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg

Hawaiian Bowl * (G)

$22.00

Tuna, pineapple, guacamole, black pepper sauce and microgreens over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg

Vegan Bowl (G) (V)

$22.00

Pineapple, guacamole, marinated cucumber, carrot, salsa, microgreen, and shaved truffle over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce

Nigiri (1pc)

Items with an asterisk (*) may be raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Items marked (G) may be may gluten free upon request.
Tuna Nigiri * (G)

$4.00

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion

Tuna Belly Nigiri * (G)

$9.00

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion, caviar

Salmon Nigiri * (G)

$3.50

Garnished with soy glaze, smoked salmon roe, wasabi relish, scallion

Seared Salmon Belly Nigiri * (G)

$6.50

Garnished with sear sauce, eel sauce, microgreen, salsa

Yellowtail Nigiri *(G)

$4.00

Garnished with ginger jelly and scallions

Freshwater Eel Nigiri

$4.00

Garnished with eel sauce, sear sauce, guacamole, seaweed

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri * (G)

$5.50

Garnished with soy glaze, smoked salmon roe, scallion

Scallop Nigiri * (G)

$5.00

Garnished with soy glaze, sea urchin, ginger jelly, wasabi relish

Maine Sea Urchin Nigiri * (G)

$5.50

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly

California Sea Urchin Nigiri * (G)

$7.00Out of stock

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly

Japan Sea Urchin Nigiri * (G)

$10.00Out of stock

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly

Octopus Nigiri (G)

$3.50Out of stock

Garnished with soy glaze and wasabi relish

Kanikama Nigiri

$3.50

Contains gluten, shellfish, and egg

Tobiko Nigiri * (G)

$4.50

Contains soy

Sashimi (2pc)

Items with an asterisk (*) may be raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Items marked (G) may be may gluten free upon request.
Tuna Sashimi * (G)

$8.00

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion

Tuna Belly Sashimi * (G)

$16.00

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion, caviar

Salmon Sashimi * (G)

$6.00

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion

Seared Salmon Belly Sashimi * (G)

$10.00

Garnished with sear sauce, eel sauce, salsa, scallion

Yellowtail Sashimi *(G)

$8.00

Garnished with ginger jelly and scallions

Freshwater Eel Sashimi

$7.50

Garnished with eel sauce, sear sauce, guacamole, seaweed

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi * (G)

$12.00

Garnished with soy glaze, smoked salmon eggs, scallion

Scallop Sashimi * (G)

$8.50

Garnished with soy glaze, sea urchin, ginger jelly, wasabi relish

Maine Sea Urchin Sashimi * (G)

$15.00

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly

California Sea Urchin Sashimi * (G)

$20.00Out of stock

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly

Japan Sea Urchin Sashimi * (G)

$28.00Out of stock

Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly

Octopus Sashimi (G)

$6.00Out of stock

Garnished with soy glaze and wasabi relish

Vegan Roll (8pc)

Items with an asterisk (*) may be raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Items marked (G) may be may gluten free upon request.
Beet Truffle Roll (G) (V)

$12.00

Inside: arugula, carrot, cherry tomato, avocado, cucumber Top: truffle, beet truffle oil, black pepper sauce Rolled in rice paper. Served with yellow beet vinaigrette.

Rice Paper Roll (G) (V)

$10.00

Inside: mango, avocado, carrot, arugula, masago arare Top: beet vinaigrette Rolled in rice paper. Served with yellow beet vinaigrette.

Avocado Cucumber Mango Roll (G) (V)

$9.00
Avocado Roll (G) (V)

$7.00
Cucumber Roll (G) (V)

$6.00
Mango Roll (G) (V)

$7.00

Sides

Miso Soup (G) (V)

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan. Served with tofu, scallions, and wakame seaweed. Contains soy

Side of Spicy Mayo (G)

$0.47

Side of Eel Sauce (V)

$0.47
Seaweed Salad (G) (V)

$9.00

Contains sesame

Sushi Rice (G) (V)

$4.00

Garnished with sesame seeds and seaweed

Spicy Tuna or Salmon Salad * (G)

$15.00

Tuna or salmon tossed with cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, spicy mayo, and tempura bits, over arugula

Gluten Free Soy Sauce (G) (V)

Beer

Sapporo Light (bottle)

$6.50
Orion (can)

$8.00
Echigo IPA (can)

$13.00
Hitachino White Ale (bottle)

$12.00
Hitachino Yuzu Lager (can)

$12.00

Wine

*Salvalai, Pinot Grigio (bottle)

$32.00
*Tohu, Sauv Blanc (bottle)

$36.00
*Castle Rock, Cab Sauv (bottle)

$36.00
*Kris, Pinot Noir (bottle)

$36.00

Sake

Peach Ikezo Jelly Sake (180ml)

$10.00
Yuzu Ikezo Jelly Sake (180ml)

$10.00
Mix Berry Ikezo Jelly Sake (180ml)

$10.00
Mio Sparkling (300ml)

$18.00
Hakushika Junmai Ginjo (300ml)

$18.00

Subtly sweet with a tremendous fruity profile, very easy to drink

Momokawa Nigori (300ml)

$18.00

Smooth and creamy, sweet and fruity

Maboroshi Mystery Junmai Daiginjo (300ml)

$36.00
*Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo (bottle)

$32.00
*Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori (bottle)

$32.00
*Tozai Plum Blossom of Peace Junmai (bottle)

$32.00

Non Alcohol

Fiji Water

$3.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.00
Coke/Diet Coke

$2.50
San Pellegrino Lemon/Orange

$3.00
Apple Sparkling

$2.75
Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.00
Calpico

$4.00

Various flavors

Itoen Milk Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Black milk tea, matcha milk tea, sometimes both available

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

*Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Items marked (G) and (V) may be made gluten free and vegan upon request

Website

Location

100 High Street, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

