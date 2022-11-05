Fuji at High Street Place
No reviews yet
100 High Street
Boston, MA 02110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Food Specials
Fall Foliage Special *
Inspired by the changing leaves, this roll has a hint of greenery surrounded by red, orange, yellow, and brown. A bit spicy and sweet with a slightly crunchy texture. Inside: spicy crabstick mix (contains tempura bits and spicy mayo), mango, tobiko On Top: seared salmon and tuna, sear sauce, unagi sauce, tobiko, microgreens Contains gluten, egg, shellfish
Miso Soup (G) (V)
Vegan. Served with tofu, scallions, and wakame seaweed. Contains soy
Seaweed Salad (G) (V)
Contains sesame
Rainbow Roll *
Kanikama and cucumber topped with thinly sliced salmon, tuna, and avocado. Contains gluten, shellfish, and egg
Miss Waldorf * (G)
Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, black pepper sauce, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens
Caterpillar Roll
Freshwater eel roll topped with thinly sliced avocado, sesame seeds, unagi sauce. Contains gluten
Boats
Boat 1 * (32pc)
Feeds 2-3 •Sashimi (1pc each, 4pc total): tuna, salmon, scallop, eel •Nigiri (1pc each, 4pc total): tuna, salmon, scallop, eel •Roll (24pc total): spicy tuna, spicy salmon, California
Boat 2 * (66pc)
Feeds 3-4 •Sashimi (2pc each, 10pc total): tuna, tuna belly, salmon, scallop, sea urchin •Nigiri (2pc each, 16pc total): tuna, tuna belly, salmon, seared salmon belly, eel, tobiko, scallop, shrimp •Roll (40pc total): spicy tuna, spicy salmon, eel avocado, salmon avocado arugula, California
Fuji Boat * (80pc)
Feeds 4-6 •Sashimi (3pc each, 24pc total): tuna, tuna belly, salmon, salmon belly, shrimp, eel, scallop, sea urchin •Nigiri (2pc each, 16pc total): tuna, tuna belly, salmon, salmon belly, shrimp, eel, scallop, sea urchin •Roll (40pc total): West of Chestnust, Kendall, caterpillar, California, salmon avocado
Vegan Roll Platter (G) (V) (36pc)
Avocado, rice paper roll, cucumber, mango avocado, beet truffle roll, avocado cucumber
Roll Platter (54pc)
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, eel cucumber, salmon avocado, California, cucumber mango, mango avocado, spicy scallop, avocado Feeds 3-4
Simple Roll (8pc)
Spicy Tuna Roll * (G)
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll * (G)
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Salmon Avocado Arugula Roll * (G)
Yellowtail and Scallion Roll *(G)
California Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, and avocado. Contains gluten, shellfish, and egg
Eel Avocado Mango Roll
Contains gluten
Spicy Scallop Roll * (G)
Scallop, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Spicy Yellowtail Roll * (G)
Yellowtail, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Tuna Roll * (G)
Salmon Roll * (G)
Salmon and Tuna with Arugula and Carrot Roll * (G)
Eel Roll
Contains gluten
House Rolls (8pc)
Assembly Roll *
Inside: spicy salmon, mango, arugula Top: eel, flying fish roe, jalapeno, eel sauce, basil jalapeno oil, balsamic reduction
High Street Roll * (G)
Inside: tuna belly, salmon belly, cucumber Top: sea urchin, micro green, truffle, truffle oil
Ink Block Roll *
Inside: tuna, eel, avocado Top: tuna, avocado, micro greens, shaved truffle, beet truffle oil, balsamic reduction, eel sauce
Kendall Roll * (G)
Inside: spicy salmon, arugula Top: seared salmon, sear sauce, truffle oil, eel sauce, micro green
West of Chestnut Roll * (G)
Inside: spicy tuna Top: guacamole, jalapeno, basil jalapeno oil, black pepper sauce
Bowls
Spicy Tuna Bowl * (G)
Tuna, mango, spicy mayo, and crunchy masago arare over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg
Spicy Salmon Bowl * (G)
Salmon, mango, spicy mayo, and crunchy masago arare over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg
Fuji Bowl * (G)
Tuna, tuna belly, salmon, seared salmon belly, Maine sea urchin, eel, seared scallop, seared botan shrimp, and microgreens over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg
Decadence Bowl * (G)
Tuna belly, seared salmon belly, sear sauce, Maine sea urchin, and microgreens over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, with ginger, topped with a fried quail egg
Freshwater Eel Bowl *
Eel, eel sauce, flying fish roe, guacamole, and microgreens over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg
Hawaiian Bowl * (G)
Tuna, pineapple, guacamole, black pepper sauce and microgreens over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce, topped with a fried quail egg
Vegan Bowl (G) (V)
Pineapple, guacamole, marinated cucumber, carrot, salsa, microgreen, and shaved truffle over sushi rice and arugula dressed in black pepper sauce
Nigiri (1pc)
Tuna Nigiri * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion
Tuna Belly Nigiri * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion, caviar
Salmon Nigiri * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, smoked salmon roe, wasabi relish, scallion
Seared Salmon Belly Nigiri * (G)
Garnished with sear sauce, eel sauce, microgreen, salsa
Yellowtail Nigiri *(G)
Garnished with ginger jelly and scallions
Freshwater Eel Nigiri
Garnished with eel sauce, sear sauce, guacamole, seaweed
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, smoked salmon roe, scallion
Scallop Nigiri * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, sea urchin, ginger jelly, wasabi relish
Maine Sea Urchin Nigiri * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly
California Sea Urchin Nigiri * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly
Japan Sea Urchin Nigiri * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly
Octopus Nigiri (G)
Garnished with soy glaze and wasabi relish
Kanikama Nigiri
Contains gluten, shellfish, and egg
Tobiko Nigiri * (G)
Contains soy
Sashimi (2pc)
Tuna Sashimi * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion
Tuna Belly Sashimi * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion, caviar
Salmon Sashimi * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, scallion
Seared Salmon Belly Sashimi * (G)
Garnished with sear sauce, eel sauce, salsa, scallion
Yellowtail Sashimi *(G)
Garnished with ginger jelly and scallions
Freshwater Eel Sashimi
Garnished with eel sauce, sear sauce, guacamole, seaweed
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, smoked salmon eggs, scallion
Scallop Sashimi * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, sea urchin, ginger jelly, wasabi relish
Maine Sea Urchin Sashimi * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly
California Sea Urchin Sashimi * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly
Japan Sea Urchin Sashimi * (G)
Garnished with soy glaze, wasabi relish, ginger jelly
Octopus Sashimi (G)
Garnished with soy glaze and wasabi relish
Vegan Roll (8pc)
Beet Truffle Roll (G) (V)
Inside: arugula, carrot, cherry tomato, avocado, cucumber Top: truffle, beet truffle oil, black pepper sauce Rolled in rice paper. Served with yellow beet vinaigrette.
Rice Paper Roll (G) (V)
Inside: mango, avocado, carrot, arugula, masago arare Top: beet vinaigrette Rolled in rice paper. Served with yellow beet vinaigrette.
Avocado Cucumber Mango Roll (G) (V)
Avocado Roll (G) (V)
Cucumber Roll (G) (V)
Mango Roll (G) (V)
Sides
Miso Soup (G) (V)
Vegan. Served with tofu, scallions, and wakame seaweed. Contains soy
Side of Spicy Mayo (G)
Side of Eel Sauce (V)
Seaweed Salad (G) (V)
Contains sesame
Sushi Rice (G) (V)
Garnished with sesame seeds and seaweed
Spicy Tuna or Salmon Salad * (G)
Tuna or salmon tossed with cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, spicy mayo, and tempura bits, over arugula
Gluten Free Soy Sauce (G) (V)
Beer
Wine
Sake
Peach Ikezo Jelly Sake (180ml)
Yuzu Ikezo Jelly Sake (180ml)
Mix Berry Ikezo Jelly Sake (180ml)
Mio Sparkling (300ml)
Hakushika Junmai Ginjo (300ml)
Subtly sweet with a tremendous fruity profile, very easy to drink
Momokawa Nigori (300ml)
Smooth and creamy, sweet and fruity
Maboroshi Mystery Junmai Daiginjo (300ml)
*Hakutsuru Superior Junmai Ginjo (bottle)
*Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori (bottle)
*Tozai Plum Blossom of Peace Junmai (bottle)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
*Consuming raw or undercooked food may increase your risk of foodborne illness. Items marked (G) and (V) may be made gluten free and vegan upon request
100 High Street, Boston, MA 02110