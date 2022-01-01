Go
Southside Flying Pizza

Austin Scratch-Made Pizza since 2006. "It's not too thick, It's not too thin."

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2206 South Congress • $$

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings
6, 8, or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing.
House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, & Honey Roasted Pecans. Served With Your Choice of Dressing.
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Large 14"$20.00
Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Greek Salad
Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncinis, and Feta Cheese.
2 Large High Flying for $30$30.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $30
Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
The Southsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2206 South Congress

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
