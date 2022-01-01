Go
Sprig and Sprout

Vietnamese Fast Casual; Vegan, Gluten Free Options Available

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW • $

Avg 4.7 (8736 reviews)

Popular Items

4 oz Pickled Carrots and Daikon$1.00
House Made Pickled Carrots and Daikon
Fruit Tea$5.50
24 Ounces of our house brewed Green Tea, with your choice of sweetened flavor
Viet Iced Coffee$5.25
Traditional Vietnamese dark roast coffee, drip filtered and sweetened with condensed milk.
House Brewed Green Iced Tea$2.50
Unsweetened Green Tea
Tofu Fries$5.50
Crinkle cut and seasoned fried tofu. Served with Sriracha Aioli.
Protein Sides
Passion Fruit Juice$4.00
Milk Tea$5.50
24 Ounces of our house brewed Green Tea, with your choice of milk and sweetened flavor.
5 Spice Quail App$8.25
Whole halved honey marinated quail. Served over a bed of Viet sweet greens.
Chicken Poppers$6.75
Bite-sized dark meat chicken, spiced, marinated and fried to crispy perfection.
Served with Sriracha Aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

