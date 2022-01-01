Go
Toast

Squeeza's Diner

Go back in time, come visit us at Squeeza’s Diner for a 1950s retro diner theme. Great atmosphere and Great food. Come in and enjoy!

15550 Old Franklin Tpke

No reviews yet

Location

15550 Old Franklin Tpke

Penhook VA

Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Napoli by the Lake

No reviews yet

Unpretentious food in a casual laid back atmosphere

Napoli Cowboy

No reviews yet

Where the tastes of Texas and Italy collide!
In house smoked meats, slow cooked family sauces, fresh salads, spicy chili, CAB certified steaks and delicious pasta dishes.

Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Teriyaki House

No reviews yet

Delicious Asian fusion cuisine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston