Mango's Bar & Grill
Smith Mountain Lakes premier restaurant and music venue. Cafe and patio seating with live entertainment on Friday and Saturday. Our menu features steaks, seafood, pastas and sandwiches. Check us out during your next visit to Smith Mountain Lake.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200
Moneta VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cancun Mexican Restaurant & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Teriyaki House
Delicious Asian fusion cuisine!
Napoli Cowboy
Where the tastes of Texas and Italy collide!
In house smoked meats, slow cooked family sauces, fresh salads, spicy chili, CAB certified steaks and delicious pasta dishes.
Napoli by the Lake
Unpretentious food in a casual laid back atmosphere