Mango's Bar & Grill

Smith Mountain Lakes premier restaurant and music venue. Cafe and patio seating with live entertainment on Friday and Saturday. Our menu features steaks, seafood, pastas and sandwiches. Check us out during your next visit to Smith Mountain Lake.

SEAFOOD • GRILL

16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200 • $$

Avg 4.1 (1593 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with choice of Cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side.
Boneless Wings$14.00
Gluten Free Boneless Chicken Wings. Tossed in a choice of Habanero Hot, Mild, Sweet BBQ, or Teriyaki, with Cucumbers and Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Corn Dog Nuggets$7.00
8 Corn bread covered mini hot dogs.
Mahi Tacos$15.00
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Blackened Mahi- Mahi, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.
Cheese burger$9.50
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with choice of Cheese on a Brioche Bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side.
Mango Burger$12.25
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg and Chipotle Mayo on a Brioche Bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion on the side.
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Panko Crusted Fried Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.
Jumbo Chicken Wings$14.00
Jumbo Bone-In Chicken Wings Tossed in a choice of Habanero Hot, Mild, Sweet BBQ, or Teriyaki, with Cucumbers and Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Extra Dressings and Sauces$0.75
16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200

Moneta VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
