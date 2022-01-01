Go
Toast

Star Juice

Fresh and signature juices, smoothie, acai and more bowls, wellness shots, wraps, salads, and crepe's !

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS

8647 W Pico Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (143 reviews)

Popular Items

Jerusalem Joy
Full of fiber and nutty goodness, the Jerusalem Joy supports digestive health made with dates, bananas, hazelnuts, almonds and almond milk, but what really makes the Jerusalem Joy a standout is the addition of tahina. A savory condiment made from toasted ground sesame seeds famous in Israel, the holiest of land’s
Immunity Vitamin Shot ( B3, C, D, Echinacea, Elderberry, Zinc )$1.95
1 liquid dose of Vitamin B3, C, D, Echinacea, Elderberry, and Zinc ( all in one ! )
Build You Own SMOOTHIE
Strawberry Sunset
Jumpstart your immunity with the Strawberry Sunset, containing pressed juices from strawberries, oranges, lemons, carrots, and Fuji apples.
Star Açai
Made with a base of almond milk, the super berry açai is blended with blueberries, strawberries and almond butter until smooth and creamy.
Beyond Wrap$13.95
The impossible wrap is all flavour and no meat thanks to impossible meat. The impossible meat is seared before being rolled into a wrap with olive oil, garlic, onions, cherry tomatoes, and green olives.
Maccabee Guava
Guava, mango and strawberries add a burst of fruity flavor to the vitamin C rich Maccabee Guava. This smoothie will have the little famous Guava seeds so new comers to guava be ready for that ! The fruit is combined with shredded coconuts, raw honey and coconut milk for a lovely immune boosting smoothie.
Build You Own Bowl$13.95
Stress Ball ( Gluten-Free )$3.95
Dear Gluten-free fans ! this ball is filled with healthy fats and proteins, the Stress Ball is the quick easy snack for a boost in energy. Dates and walnuts are combined with maca, cacao powder, honey, coconut oil and sea salt before being rolled in coconut flakes.
The Green Garden
Boost your vitamin K intake with the Green Garden. This green smoothie is filled with celery, green apple, kale, spinach and mango for to give this a nice tasty sour refreshing taste. Packed with greens and nutrients.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8647 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chicken King Food Truckers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

Heroic Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston