Lodge Bread - Pico 8532 W. Pico

8532 W. Pico

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chop Salad
Roasted Turkey Sammie
Breakfast Sammie

Salads And Stuff

Baked Eggs

Baked Eggs

$14.50

Farm Eggs , Harvati Cheese , Herbs , Salt And Pepper . Served With Bread

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$18.50

Protein option: Chicken, Turkey or Tuna - Baby Mix Lettuce, Olives, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomato, Harvati Cheese, Nutritional Yest, and Herbs. served with sherry vinaigrette.

Focaccia Slice

Focaccia Slice

$8.00Out of stock
House Granola

House Granola

$14.00

Coconut Granola , Straus Yogurt , Chia Seeds , Hemp Seeds , Seasonal Fruits And Honey

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$14.50

Stewed Tomato , Farm Eggs , Herbs , Salt And Pepper . Served With Bread

Vegan Caesar

Vegan Caesar

$15.50

Gen Lettuce, Nutritional Yeast, Croutons Cracked, Pepper and Herbs

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Fish Plate

$19.50

Smoked Salmon, Smoked Trout, Sumac Yogurt, Sliced Tomatoes, Pickles And Herbs

Classic Hummus

$12.00

Eggplant Hummus

$14.00

Mushrooms Hummus

$14.00

Hummshuka

$15.00

Sammies

Albacore Tuna Sammie

Albacore Tuna Sammie

$16.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard and Harvati cheese.

B.L.T Sammie

B.L.T Sammie

$17.00

Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato And Mayo

Breakfast Sammie

Breakfast Sammie

$14.50

House Brioche Roll Farm Eggs , Yellow Cheddar , Arugula , Mayo, Choice of Bacon Or Sausage

Fresh Veggie Sammie

Fresh Veggie Sammie

$15.00

Cucumbers, Avocado, Sprouts, Tomato and Mayo

Jambon Beurre

Jambon Beurre

$14.00

French Ham, European butter, Dijon Mustard on Toasted Bauguette

Pastrami Melt

Pastrami Melt

$19.00

Russian Dressing, Harvati cheese and Pickles

Roasted Turkey Sammie

Roasted Turkey Sammie

$16.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard and Harvati Cheese

Fat Pita

Fat Pita

$15.50
Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$15.50

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Sourdough Bread, Harvati Cheese

Falafel Plate

$16.50

Side

Pita

$2.00

Wood Fired Pita

Pita Pack (4 Pitas)

$7.50

Wood Fired Pita

Side Almond Butter

$3.00

Side Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Chopped Turkey

$5.00

Side Cultured Butter

$2.00

Side Labne

$2.00

Side One Egg

$2.50

Side Pickles

$3.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Seasonal Jam

$2.00

Side Smoked Trout

$9.00

Side Tahini

$2.00

Side Tuna

$6.00

Side Turley Sliced

$5.00

Side Falafel

$4.50

side sausage

$6.00

Sd Plain Hummus

$3.50

Toast

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$10.00

Sea Salt and Local Raw Honey

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Purple Radish, Lemon, Evoo and Cracked Pepper

Bread And Butter

Bread And Butter

$5.00

European butter

Buttered Toast

Buttered Toast

$5.00

Cinnamon Sugar Toast

$8.00

Mama Style, Cultured Butter And Sea Salt

Ricotta And Jam Toast

Ricotta And Jam Toast

$13.00

Seasonal Jam, and Creamy Ricotta

Seasonal Jam Toast

Seasonal Jam Toast

$9.00

Seasonal Jam and Sea Salt

Pastries

Bread Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Cardamom Knot

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$9.00Out of stock
Croissant Options

Croissant Options

Out of stock

Danish

$5.50Out of stock

Date Nut Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Kouign Amann

$5.00Out of stock

Morning Buns

$5.50Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$5.50Out of stock

Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Brioche Bun

$2.00Out of stock

Jam Buns

$6.00

Cookies

Coconut Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Double Choc Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

choc. Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Penut Butter

$4.00Out of stock

Oat Poppy

$4.00Out of stock

Everything Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Molasses Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Cakes

Banana Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Citrus Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.00Out of stock

BLUEBERRY TAR BAR

$6.00Out of stock

pumpkin cake

$6.00Out of stock

NA Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Mint Lemonade And Ice Tea

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

House Made Chocolate Syrup And Teamed Milk

Hot Tea

$4.75

Offshore Teas

Hot Water

Iced Tea

$4.00

Offshore London Calling Black Tea

Kombucha

$5.50

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.75

Milk

$2.00

Clover Organic Whole Milk

Mint Lemonade

$4.00

House Made Mint Lemonade With Organic Sugar

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Water Bottle

$3.75

Water Cup

Americano

$4.00

Double Shot Of Espresso Diluted By Water.

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Shot Of Espresso, Steamed Milk Topped With Foam.

Chai Latte

$5.50

Our House Chai Blend And Frothy Steamed Milk

Cold Brew

$5.00

Fourbarrel Big City Cold Brewed For 12 Hours

Cortado

$4.75

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Brewed With De La Paz Graceland Medium Roast Coffee

Espresso

$3.75

Two Shot Of Fourbarrel Big City Espresso

Espresso Soda

$6.00

House Made Cole, Double Shot Of Espresso Topped With Sparkling Water.

Flat White

$4.00

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk

Golden Latte

$6.00

House Made Tumeric Syrup And Steamed Milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

House Made Chocolate Syrup And Teamed Milk

Hot Tea

$4.75

Offshore Teas

Latte

$5.50

Double Shot Of Espresso And Steamed Milk

Machiatto

$4.00

Double Shot Of Espresso And A Scoop Of Frothy Foam.

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Offshore Kyoto Match And Steamed Milk

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk And House Made Mocha Syrup

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Double Shot Of Espresso With Steamed Milk And House Made Vanilla Syrup

Retail

1 Pint Almond Butter

$16.00

1 Quart Coconut Granola

$12.00

Elis Honey

$10.00

Lodge Bread Co. Trucker Hat

$30.00
Lodge Mug

Lodge Mug

$15.00

Lodge Tote

$16.00

Lodge T-shirt

$25.00

4 Barrel Coffee Cup

$10.00

Deli Case Retail

1 pint Sherry Vinaigrette

$10.00

1 pint Vegan Ceasar Dressing

$10.00

1 Quart shakshuka

$15.00

7oz Bordier Butter semi salted

$10.00

6oz Cured Salmon Container

$16.00

8oz Seasonal Jam

$8.00

One dozen Organic Eggs

$9.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Pre-packed Classic Hummus

$8.00

Pre-packed Eggplant Hummus

$9.00

Pre-packed Mushroom Hummus

$9.00

Sourdough Starter

$5.00

Tuna Ratail

$10.00

Bread

100% Rye Loaf

100% Rye Loaf

$16.00Out of stock

“German Style”: Sprouted Whole Rye Berries, Dark Beer And Mix Of Pepitas, Sunflower, Sesame, Millet, And Flax And Topped With Wheat Bran. Loaf Is Hearty, Nutritious, And Robust In Flavor.

100% Whole Grain Loaf

100% Whole Grain Loaf

$13.00

Made From 100% Camas Hard Red Spring Wheat, Loaves Coated In Sesame Seeds. Well Hydrated And Given A Long Fermentation To Produce A More Nuanced Flavor And Light Texture

Baguette

Baguette

$7.00Out of stock

Blend Of Central Milling T70 And Camas Whole Grain Hard Red Spring Wheat, Naturally Leavened. Crust Is Crunchy With Light Caramelization, Light Crumb With Good Chew And Complex Flavor

Challah (Only Friday)

Challah (Only Friday)

$14.00Out of stock

Made From The Same Naturally Leavened Brioche As Cinnie Rolls And Buns, Loaves Are Topped With Sesame Seeds And Flaked Sea Salt

Ciabatta

$5.00Out of stock

Our Baguette Dough With an Extended Proof and Bench Rest. Crust is Baked Lighter For A More Mild Flavor That Emphasizes Fermentation Character. Expect A Bit More “Tang” And “Yeastiness” With A Softer Crumb

Country Loaf

Country Loaf

$11.00Out of stock

Our Most Straight Forward Loaf. Dough Is Made From Central Milling T85. Crust Is Thick With Deep Color And Caramelization, Crumb Is Light But With Chew To The Texture.

Jeresalem Bagel

Jeresalem Bagel

$6.50

A Sourdough Version of an Israeli Favorite. Made With High Extraction Flour, Coated In Sesame Seeds And Baked Soft For A Tearable Crust. Crumb Is More “Bready” Than A New York Style Bagel With Texture Similar To Baguette

Loaf Of The Day

$15.00

----- MONDAY: CHERRY-SUNFLOWER-FLAX ----- TUESDAY: TOASTED OAT with HONEY ----- WEDNESDDAY: ROASTED ONION with FENNEL and CARAWAY ----- THURSDAY: CINNAMON RAISIN ----- FRIDAY: RED FLORIANI POLENTA ----- SATURDAY: CRANBERRY-WALNUT ----- SUNDAY: QUINOA and TOASTED CORNMEAL

Olive Loaf

Olive Loaf

$12.00

Kalamata And Castelvetrano Olives Seasoned With Ground Coriander And Lemon Zest Folded Into Country Dough And Fresh Dill, Final Loaves Are Coated In Floriani Red Flint Cornmeal

Pita

$2.00

Wood Fired Pita

Pita Pack (4 Pitas)

$7.50

Wood Fired Pita

Sandwich Loaf

$20.00Out of stock

Our Most Straight Forward Loaf. Dough Is Made From Central Milling T85. Crust Is Thick With Deep Color And Caramelization, Crumb Is Light But With Chew To The Texture.

Seeded Loaf

Seeded Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

A Blend Of Pepitas, Sunflower, White And Black Sesame, Nigella, And Poppy Seeds Folded Into Country Dough. Final Loaves Are Coated In The Same Mix

Brioche Bread

$11.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8532 W. Pico, Los Angeles, CA 90035

