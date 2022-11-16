Main picView gallery

Schwartz's Deli & BBQ 8820 West Pico Blvd

8820-22 West Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Order Again

Popular Items

Pastrami Sandwich
Fries
Chicken Fingers

Noshes (Appetizers)

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$15.95

1 Pound of Fresh Fried Wings Tossed with our In House Tangy BBQ Sauce

Popper Wings

Popper Wings

$15.95

1 Pound of Fresh Fried Breaded Wings Tossed with Schwartz's Famous Popper Sauce, Served with Ranch Dressing

FirePoppers

FirePoppers

$18.95

Breaded & Fried Chicken Breast Nuggets, Tossed with our Popular Schwartz's Popper Sauce

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$18.95

Breaded & Deep Fried Chicken Breast Tenders. Crispy & Fried to Perfection.

Grilled Cauliflower & Smoked Brisket Poutine

$17.95

Grilled Cauliflower, Smoked Brisket, Gravy, Chimichurri, Western Sauce and Ranch.

Potato Knish

Potato Knish

$4.95Out of stock

Homemade Baked Potato Knish

BBQ Beef Knish

$9.95Out of stock

Meat Plates

Rack Smoked Back Ribs

Rack Smoked Back Ribs

$55.00

Served with 2 sides

Dino Rib

Dino Rib

$49.99Out of stock

Served with 2 sides

Smoked Brisket (1/2 Lb)

Smoked Brisket (1/2 Lb)

$29.99

Served with 2 sides

Burnt Brisket Ends (1/2 Lb)

$29.99

Served with 2 sides

Pulled Beef (1/2 Lb)

Pulled Beef (1/2 Lb)

$29.99

Served with 2 sides

Deli Sandwiches

All of our Meats are Marinated & Smoked in House. Sandwiches Include 2 Side Dishes & Pickle Spear
Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$24.95

A Classic Hot Pastrami Sandwich

PLT

$24.95

An LA Favorite, Hot Pastrami, Lettuce & Tomato

Hot Pastrami & Corned Beef

$26.95

Hot Pastrami with Mouth Watering Corned Beef, Lettuce & Tomato, Deli Mustard

Corned Beef Sandwich

$24.95

A Classic Corned Beef Sandwich. Melts in your Mouth!

The Reuben

$24.95

Corned Beef, Grilled Sour Kraut, Russian Dressing

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$19.95

Deli Roasted Turkey Breast, lettuce, tomato, Mayo

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$19.95

Deli Smoked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

#1 Turkey & Pastrami Club Sandwich

#1 Turkey & Pastrami Club Sandwich

$26.95

Roasted Deli Turkey, Hot Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$26.95

Our Succulent in House Hot Pastrami Accompanied by Oven Roasted Deli Turkey and Cole Slaw

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$26.95

In House Smoked Brisket with your choice of Bread & Sauces, Pickle Spear

Smoked Brisket, Slaw, Jalapenos

$26.95

New! Smoked Brisket, Cole Slaw, Grilled Jalapeños, Creamy Ranch, Tangy BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onions and Pickles

Smoked Beef & Pastrami

$28.95

Smoked Brisket, Hot Pastrami, Lettuce & Tomato, Smothered in BBQ Sauce and Our Famous Creamy Ranch

Pulled BBQ Beef Sandwich

$26.95

Pulled Smoked Brisket, Homemade BBQ Sauce & Creamy Ranch

The Fishman #23

$26.95

Fishman Gave A "Home Run" Rating on this Sandwich. Succulent Smoked Beef in our Special Homemade Sauce with Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Mayo

Specialty Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Grilled Chicken & Pastrami Club

$20.95

Triple Decker on Rye with Grilled Chicken Breast, Hot Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato

Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.95

Crispy Breaded Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Chicken Zinger Sandwich

Chicken Zinger Sandwich

$14.95

Crispy Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Southwestern Pastrami Zinger with Avocado

Southwestern Pastrami Zinger with Avocado

$21.95

Crispy Fried Chicken, Hot Pastrami, Homemade Onion Rings, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Chicken Firepopper Sandwich

Chicken Firepopper Sandwich

$16.95

Crispy Breaded Fried Chicken Breast Tossed with Schwartz's Famous Popper Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Smoked Brisket Zinger

$20.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich Topped with Smoked Brisket, BBQ Sauce & Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Smoked Brisket & Chicken Popper

$21.95

Breaded Fried Chicken Breast Toss with Schwartz's Famous Popper Sauce, Smoked Pulled Brisket, BBQ Sauce & Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, PIckle

Burgers & Dogs

All our Burgers are Grinded & Marinated Fresh Daily In House served on our Freshly Baked Buns.
Schwartz's 1/3 lb Deli Burger

Schwartz's 1/3 lb Deli Burger

$10.95

Classic Deli Burger on a bun served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Includes 2 sides & salads, and add-ons.

Birria Burger

Birria Burger

$16.95Out of stock

Charbroiled Beef Burger Topped with Pulled Beef Soaked in our Homemade Birria Sauce & Topped with Grilled Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Beef Chili Burger

$13.95

Charbroiled Beef Burger, Homemade Beef Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Pastrami Burger

$16.95

Beef Burger, Hot Deli Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Hot Dog

$6.95

Chili Dog

$8.95

Grilled All Beef Frank with Homemade Chili on a Bun

Pastrami Dog

$12.95

Grilled All Beef Frank with Hot Pastrami

Pulled BBQ Brisket Dog

$12.95

Grilled All Beef Frank, Smoked Pulled Brisket, Our Own Tandy BBQ Sauce & Ranch

Fries & Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.95

Seasoned Fries

$5.95

Chili Fries

$8.95
Homemade Onion Rings

Homemade Onion Rings

$8.95
BBQ Beans (16oz)

BBQ Beans (16oz)

$9.95
Cole Slaw (16oz)

Cole Slaw (16oz)

$8.95
Potato Salad (16oz)

Potato Salad (16oz)

$8.95
Mashed Potatoes (16oz)

Mashed Potatoes (16oz)

$8.95
Macaroni Salad (16oz)

Macaroni Salad (16oz)

$8.95
Grilled Yams (16oz)

Grilled Yams (16oz)

$9.95
Grilled Zucchini & Squash (16oz)

Grilled Zucchini & Squash (16oz)

$9.95

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.95Out of stock

(romaine, tomato, grilled chicken, croutons, Caesar dressing)

Deli Cobb Salad

$24.95Out of stock

(romaine, egg, cucumber, tomato, grilled pastrami, grilled chicken, red onion, ranch dressing)

BBQ Chicken Salad

$24.95Out of stock

(grilled and sliced marinated steak, cherry tomatoes, romaine, green chiles, black beans, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, creamy Guajillo ranch dressing)

Soups

Matzah Ball Soup

Matzah Ball Soup

$7.95+
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95+
Sweet N Sour Cabbage Soup w/ Smoked Brisket

Sweet N Sour Cabbage Soup w/ Smoked Brisket

$7.95+

Chicken Broth

$7.95+
Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.95+Out of stock

Dessert

Black and White Cookie

Black and White Cookie

$4.95
Brownie

Brownie

$4.95

Takeout Menu

BBQ Beans (Lb)

BBQ Beans (Lb)

$7.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Chicken Fingers (Lb)

Chicken Fingers (Lb)

$18.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Cole Slaw (Lb)

Cole Slaw (Lb)

$8.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Corned Beef (Lb)

Corned Beef (Lb)

$26.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Deli Pickles (Qt)

Deli Pickles (Qt)

$9.95

Available in 1 QT packages

Firepoppers (Lb)

Firepoppers (Lb)

$18.95
Grilled chicken (Lb)

Grilled chicken (Lb)

$18.95

Choicesplain, herb or bbq) Available in 1 lb packages

Pastrami (Lb)

Pastrami (Lb)

$26.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Potato Salad (Lb)

Potato Salad (Lb)

$8.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Pulled BBQ Beef (Lb)

Pulled BBQ Beef (Lb)

$31.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Schnitzel (Lb)

Schnitzel (Lb)

$18.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Smoked Brisket (Lb)

Smoked Brisket (Lb)

$44.99

Available in 1 lb packages

Smoked Turkey (Lb)

Smoked Turkey (Lb)

$19.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Turkey (Lb)

Turkey (Lb)

$19.95

Available in 1 lb packages

Drinks

Coke Classic

Coke Classic

$2.50

12 oz

Cherry Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12 oz

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50

12 oz

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

12 oz

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50

12 oz

Dr. Brown Cherry

Dr. Brown Cherry

$2.95

12 oz

Diet Dr. Brown Cherry

$2.95
Dr. Brown Ginger Ale

Dr. Brown Ginger Ale

$2.95

12 oz

Water

Water

$2.50

16.9 oz

Perrier

Perrier

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50
A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock
Seagrams Ginger Ale

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$2.50

Snapple

$2.95

Catering

Preparation time 2-4 hours.
Chicken Sandwich Platter

Chicken Sandwich Platter

$169.50+

Sandwiches are cut in half and beautifully arranged by our Chefs on a platter. All Sandwiches are served with pickles and condiments.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$79.00+

Romaine, egg, cucumber, tomato, grilled pastrami, grilled chicken, red onion, ranch dressing

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$59.00+
Israeli Salad

Israeli Salad

$59.00+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$59.00+
Wings Platters

Wings Platters

$59.95

Platter or 9×13″ Tray (8-10PPL)

Egg Roll Platter

Egg Roll Platter

$99.95

SERVED WITH SESAME TERIYAKI, BBQ RANCH, RANCH DIPPING SAUCE CHOOSE UP TO 3 FLAVORS: PASTRAMI VEGETABLE PULLED BEEF

Cookies & Rogallach

Cookies & Rogallach

$85.00+
Brownie Platter (Next Day Prep.)

Brownie Platter (Next Day Prep.)

$85.00+

Mini Black and Whites (Next Day Prep.)

$85.00+
Mini Pastries (Next Day Prep.)

Mini Pastries (Next Day Prep.)

$85.00+
Fruit Platter

Fruit Platter

$59.00+
Vegetable Platter

Vegetable Platter

$55.95+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8820-22 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

