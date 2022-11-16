Schwartz's Deli & BBQ 8820 West Pico Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8820-22 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Got Kosher? Bakery - 8758 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90035, US
4.2 • 611
8758 West Pico Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
More near Los Angeles