Go
Toast

Straits Restaurant

Enjoy the flavors of the culinary crossroads of Southeast Asia!

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100 • $$

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)

Popular Items

Singapore Satay Sticks$16.00
Grilled Chicken Skewers, Spicy Peanut Sauce, Scallions
Potong Kari Ayam$24.00
Traditional Singaporean chicken curry, Potato, Carrots, Yellow Coconut Curry Sauce
Chicken Lollipop$16.00
Frenched Chicken Drumettes, Honey Chili-Sambal Glaze with Sesame Seed
Beef Rendang$28.00
Spicy Braised Beef, Kaffir Lime Coconut Curry, Creamy Pandan Polenta
Medium Rice$6.00
Choice of Jasmine, Brown, Coconut, or Chicken Rice
Hai Nan Chicken Rice$24.00
Poached Chicken, Aromatic Chicken Rice & Broth, Sweet Soy Sauce, Ginger Garlic Sauce Tangy Hainan Chili Sauce Traditionally served Room Temperature
Pad Thai$18.00
Rice Noodles, Cabbage, Lime, Tofu, Peanuts, Bean-Sprouts, Egg
Garlic Noodle$18.00
Wok Fired Egg Noodles, Thai Basil, Black Pepper,Bok Choy, Shiitake, Oyster Sauce, Scallion, Shallot, Bean-Sprouts
Roti Prata$12.00
Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Yellow Curry Dipping Sauce
Crispy Calamari$16.00
Breaded Calamari, Kaffir Lime Aioli, Galangal Cocktail Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chika

No reviews yet

Hola Chika
A little bit of nice, with an extra bit of spice. Mama Chika’s flame-roasted birds have a flavor like you’ve never experienced.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

No reviews yet

Eat our Meat!

Tacolicious

No reviews yet

TACOS AND MORE TO GO!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston