Go
Toast

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

Donuts, Burgers, Coffee & Shakes!

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

1001 N LOMBARDY ST • $

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)

Popular Items

Baker's Choice 12$14.89
Vanilla Sprinkles$1.59
Strawberry, v$1.59
Chocolate Sprinkles$1.59
Maple Bacon$1.89
Glazed, v$1.39
Cinnamon Sugar, v$1.49
Blueberry$1.89
Samoa, v$1.69
Chocolate, v$1.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1001 N LOMBARDY ST

RICHMOND VA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cirrus Vodka

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Auntie Ning's

No reviews yet

Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.

Auntie Ning's

No reviews yet

Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.

The Savory Grain

No reviews yet

The Savory Grain Restaurant and Craft Beer House is Richmond’s top destination for delicious seasonal New American dining, offering a huge variety of draft beers and craft cocktails in a fun, laid-back, warm, and inviting atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston